611 WINTERSIDE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage new construction

Check out this incredible new construction home facing an expansive protected conservation in Mira Bay, one of Tampa's premiere master planned waterfront communities! This home boats a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances, closet pantry, separate eating area, and large island, plus a huge living/family room, a downstairs master suite with a large walk-in closet, and spacious master bath. In addition you will find a large bonus room upstairs, a huge utility room complete with washer, dryer, and utility sink. Plus your own front and rear covered patios and much, much, more. Grounds maintenance and water are included. Mira Bay offers residents a gated community with access to community pool, park, clubhouse, waterfront features, and more! Grounds maintenance included.