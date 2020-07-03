All apartments in Apollo Beach
611 WINTERSIDE DRIVE

611 Winterside Drive · (813) 653-9676
Location

611 Winterside Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2866 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Check out this incredible new construction home facing an expansive protected conservation in Mira Bay, one of Tampa's premiere master planned waterfront communities! This home boats a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances, closet pantry, separate eating area, and large island, plus a huge living/family room, a downstairs master suite with a large walk-in closet, and spacious master bath. In addition you will find a large bonus room upstairs, a huge utility room complete with washer, dryer, and utility sink. Plus your own front and rear covered patios and much, much, more. Grounds maintenance and water are included. Mira Bay offers residents a gated community with access to community pool, park, clubhouse, waterfront features, and more! Grounds maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 WINTERSIDE DRIVE have any available units?
611 WINTERSIDE DRIVE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 611 WINTERSIDE DRIVE have?
Some of 611 WINTERSIDE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 WINTERSIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
611 WINTERSIDE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 WINTERSIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 611 WINTERSIDE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 611 WINTERSIDE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 611 WINTERSIDE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 611 WINTERSIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 611 WINTERSIDE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 WINTERSIDE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 611 WINTERSIDE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 611 WINTERSIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 611 WINTERSIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 611 WINTERSIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 WINTERSIDE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 611 WINTERSIDE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 WINTERSIDE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
