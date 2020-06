Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM HOME IN THE MIRABAY COMMUNITY! THIS HOME FEATURES LARGE SHADED FRONT PORCH, KITCHEN WITH UPDATED APPLIANCES, ISLAND AND BREAKFAST BAR. SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE WITH JACUZZI TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER, WALK IN CLOSETS. ALSO A FENCED YARD WITH A SCREENED LANAI PERFECT FOR THE FLORIDA WEATHER. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, SHOPPING CENTERS, BEACHES AND MUCH MORE !