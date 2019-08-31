5441 SANDY SHELL DRIVE

Amenities
This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a 3 car garage is located on a large water front lot in HARBOUR ISLES. The kitchen has granite counter tops and an island/breakfast bar. The spacious master bedroom has an amazing walk-in closet and the master bathroom has a garden tub, separate walk-in shower, dual sinks with a granite counter top. Plenty of room for entertaining, separate formal living and dining room, family and a spacious loft! Community features include a clubhouse, fitness center, volleyball, basketball court, covered playground, fishing lake, walking trail, and a large resort-style pool.