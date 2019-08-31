5441 SANDY SHELL DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage volleyball court

This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a 3 car garage is located on a large water front lot in HARBOUR ISLES. The kitchen has granite counter tops and an island/breakfast bar. The spacious master bedroom has an amazing walk-in closet and the master bathroom has a garden tub, separate walk-in shower, dual sinks with a granite counter top. Plenty of room for entertaining, separate formal living and dining room, family and a spacious loft! Community features include a clubhouse, fitness center, volleyball, basketball court, covered playground, fishing lake, walking trail, and a large resort-style pool.