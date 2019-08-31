All apartments in Apollo Beach
Last updated August 31 2019 at 2:44 AM

5441 SANDY SHELL DRIVE

5441 Sandy Shell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5441 Sandy Shell Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a 3 car garage is located on a large water front lot in HARBOUR ISLES. The kitchen has granite counter tops and an island/breakfast bar. The spacious master bedroom has an amazing walk-in closet and the master bathroom has a garden tub, separate walk-in shower, dual sinks with a granite counter top. Plenty of room for entertaining, separate formal living and dining room, family and a spacious loft! Community features include a clubhouse, fitness center, volleyball, basketball court, covered playground, fishing lake, walking trail, and a large resort-style pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5441 SANDY SHELL DRIVE have any available units?
5441 SANDY SHELL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 5441 SANDY SHELL DRIVE have?
Some of 5441 SANDY SHELL DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5441 SANDY SHELL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5441 SANDY SHELL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5441 SANDY SHELL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5441 SANDY SHELL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 5441 SANDY SHELL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5441 SANDY SHELL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5441 SANDY SHELL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5441 SANDY SHELL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5441 SANDY SHELL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5441 SANDY SHELL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5441 SANDY SHELL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5441 SANDY SHELL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5441 SANDY SHELL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5441 SANDY SHELL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5441 SANDY SHELL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5441 SANDY SHELL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
