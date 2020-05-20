All apartments in Apollo Beach
527 WINTERSIDE DRIVE
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:13 AM

527 WINTERSIDE DRIVE

527 Winterside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

527 Winterside Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
This stunning Mirabay home has 4 bedrooms, 4 baths plus office. Beautiful details throughout include crown molding, plantation shutters, wood look tile, high ceilings, central vacuum, water softener and so much more! There is a 1 bedroom/1 bathroom detached apartment complete with its own mini kitchen that is perfect for in-laws or a full guest retreat. The home has an open and inviting floor plan with lots of natural light and over 3000 sqft of heated living space. The chef style kitchen features a large center island, beautiful cabinets and counters, and stainless appliances. The first floor master suite is spacious and includes an en-suite bath with large shower, double vanity, and a perfect walk in closet with built-ins! 1 additional office/den is located on first floor with remaining 2 bedrooms and loft located on 2nd floor - providing everyone with their own space. The apartment is spacious with full living area, mini kitchen, separate bedroom and en-suite bath. Water and Lawn maintenance is included in monthly rent!! The waterfront and coastal community of Mirabay offers resort style amenities: gated community, pools, full fitness center, tennis courts, basketball courts and a beautiful clubhouse with restaurant and many activities available. Parks, playgrounds, and walking trails throughout community. Come and enjoy maintenance free living and a perfect place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 WINTERSIDE DRIVE have any available units?
527 WINTERSIDE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 527 WINTERSIDE DRIVE have?
Some of 527 WINTERSIDE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 527 WINTERSIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
527 WINTERSIDE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 WINTERSIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 527 WINTERSIDE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 527 WINTERSIDE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 527 WINTERSIDE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 527 WINTERSIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 527 WINTERSIDE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 WINTERSIDE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 527 WINTERSIDE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 527 WINTERSIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 527 WINTERSIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 527 WINTERSIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 527 WINTERSIDE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 527 WINTERSIDE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 527 WINTERSIDE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

