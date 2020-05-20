527 WINTERSIDE DRIVE

Amenities

This stunning Mirabay home has 4 bedrooms, 4 baths plus office. Beautiful details throughout include crown molding, plantation shutters, wood look tile, high ceilings, central vacuum, water softener and so much more! There is a 1 bedroom/1 bathroom detached apartment complete with its own mini kitchen that is perfect for in-laws or a full guest retreat. The home has an open and inviting floor plan with lots of natural light and over 3000 sqft of heated living space. The chef style kitchen features a large center island, beautiful cabinets and counters, and stainless appliances. The first floor master suite is spacious and includes an en-suite bath with large shower, double vanity, and a perfect walk in closet with built-ins! 1 additional office/den is located on first floor with remaining 2 bedrooms and loft located on 2nd floor - providing everyone with their own space. The apartment is spacious with full living area, mini kitchen, separate bedroom and en-suite bath. Water and Lawn maintenance is included in monthly rent!! The waterfront and coastal community of Mirabay offers resort style amenities: gated community, pools, full fitness center, tennis courts, basketball courts and a beautiful clubhouse with restaurant and many activities available. Parks, playgrounds, and walking trails throughout community. Come and enjoy maintenance free living and a perfect place to call home!