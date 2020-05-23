All apartments in Apollo Beach
454 ISLEBAY DRIVE

Location

454 Islebay Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home on the water in the beautiful resort style community of Mirabay. This home has one of the most unique lots in the community with a 270 degree view of the water. Two story with second floor balcony, crown molding throughout, freshly painted and neighbors only on one side. Dock with Brand New 13,000 boat lift. The MiraBay community is filled with amenities for residents of every age. The neighborhood clubhouse features a heated resort style pool with water slide, a full-service gym and spa, and the Galley Cafe prepares fresh pool side food and drinks. Fun community events such as the Fourth of July parade, the Gasparilla pirate invasion, and the lighted Christmas boat parade are scheduled throughout the year!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 454 ISLEBAY DRIVE have any available units?
454 ISLEBAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 454 ISLEBAY DRIVE have?
Some of 454 ISLEBAY DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 454 ISLEBAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
454 ISLEBAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 454 ISLEBAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 454 ISLEBAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 454 ISLEBAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 454 ISLEBAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 454 ISLEBAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 454 ISLEBAY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 454 ISLEBAY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 454 ISLEBAY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 454 ISLEBAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 454 ISLEBAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 454 ISLEBAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 454 ISLEBAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 454 ISLEBAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 454 ISLEBAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

