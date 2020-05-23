454 ISLEBAY DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home on the water in the beautiful resort style community of Mirabay. This home has one of the most unique lots in the community with a 270 degree view of the water. Two story with second floor balcony, crown molding throughout, freshly painted and neighbors only on one side. Dock with Brand New 13,000 boat lift. The MiraBay community is filled with amenities for residents of every age. The neighborhood clubhouse features a heated resort style pool with water slide, a full-service gym and spa, and the Galley Cafe prepares fresh pool side food and drinks. Fun community events such as the Fourth of July parade, the Gasparilla pirate invasion, and the lighted Christmas boat parade are scheduled throughout the year!