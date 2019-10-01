429 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE

Amenities

Bring your boat to fully enjoy this Key West style home located in MiraBay, a gated waterfront community like no other in the Tampa Bay area and beyond! All of the fabulous resort style amenities are yours to enjoy along with premium interior appointments and one of the longest water views in the community! MiraBay is a gated master planned community developed on 750 waterfront acres along the Eastern shore of Tampa Bay.



The homes have unique old coastal architectural styles, and the amenities in MiraBay reveal a community with the highest standard of luxury. There is a resort style pool with water slide, state of the art fitness center with aerobics room, saunas, and on-site spa services. Beautiful clubhouse, tennis courts, volleyball court and more. Many activities are planned for residents to enjoy or you can retreat on the lake and use the available canoes, kayaks, etc. or try some fishing.



This home is situated on one of the best homesites in the community, an elevated lot offering one of the most expansive views West across Lake Mirabay for fabulous sunsets and privacy. You can see the water from every room in the house! Interior features include hardwood floors, tray ceilings, and crown molding. Floor plan features formal living and dining rooms, family room, and 3 bedrooms in a split floorplan. Kitchen has cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Boat dock with new 13K lift can accommodate up to a 35 foot boat.