Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:32 AM

429 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE

429 Manns Harbor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

429 Manns Harbor Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
Bring your boat to fully enjoy this Key West style home located in MiraBay, a gated waterfront community like no other in the Tampa Bay area and beyond! All of the fabulous resort style amenities are yours to enjoy along with premium interior appointments and one of the longest water views in the community! MiraBay is a gated master planned community developed on 750 waterfront acres along the Eastern shore of Tampa Bay.

The homes have unique old coastal architectural styles, and the amenities in MiraBay reveal a community with the highest standard of luxury. There is a resort style pool with water slide, state of the art fitness center with aerobics room, saunas, and on-site spa services. Beautiful clubhouse, tennis courts, volleyball court and more. Many activities are planned for residents to enjoy or you can retreat on the lake and use the available canoes, kayaks, etc. or try some fishing.

This home is situated on one of the best homesites in the community, an elevated lot offering one of the most expansive views West across Lake Mirabay for fabulous sunsets and privacy. You can see the water from every room in the house! Interior features include hardwood floors, tray ceilings, and crown molding. Floor plan features formal living and dining rooms, family room, and 3 bedrooms in a split floorplan. Kitchen has cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Boat dock with new 13K lift can accommodate up to a 35 foot boat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE have any available units?
429 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 429 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE have?
Some of 429 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
429 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 429 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 429 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE offer parking?
No, 429 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 429 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 429 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE has a pool.
Does 429 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 429 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 429 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 429 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 429 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 429 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
