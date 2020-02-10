All apartments in Apollo Beach
420 Flamingo Drive
420 Flamingo Drive

420 Flamingo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

420 Flamingo Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Flamingo Drive have any available units?
420 Flamingo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
Is 420 Flamingo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
420 Flamingo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Flamingo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 Flamingo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 420 Flamingo Drive offer parking?
No, 420 Flamingo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 420 Flamingo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Flamingo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Flamingo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 420 Flamingo Drive has a pool.
Does 420 Flamingo Drive have accessible units?
No, 420 Flamingo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Flamingo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Flamingo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Flamingo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 Flamingo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
