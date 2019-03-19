All apartments in Apollo Beach
310 ROYAL BONNET DRIVE
310 ROYAL BONNET DRIVE

310 Royal Bonnet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

310 Royal Bonnet Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
IF YOU WANT TO ENJOY FLORIDA LIVING, YOU WILL LOVE THIS HOME!! This impressive 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car (oversized) garage POOL HOME is meticulously maintained with an abundance of upgrades. This beautiful home sits on over 1/4 acre lot on conservation so you can relax & enjoy an awesome view & privacy from your refreshing HEATED, SALT WATER POOL surrounded by beautiful shell lock pavers (maintenance free) under a huge screened in lanai that provides both sun & shade. You will be impressed with the open floor plan that is finished with 18" ceramic throughout the home with exception of bedrooms. The kitchen offers 42" cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar the opens up to family room. The large master bedroom/bath offer sitting area, dual sinks, granite counter tops & walk in shower. Secondary rooms are located near the back of the home with Jack & Jill bath & full pool bath. The community offers resort style pool, playground, fitness center, walking trails, fishing piers & boat/RV storage. Great location, you can be to some of the nicest beaches in FL in less than an hour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 ROYAL BONNET DRIVE have any available units?
310 ROYAL BONNET DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 310 ROYAL BONNET DRIVE have?
Some of 310 ROYAL BONNET DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 ROYAL BONNET DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
310 ROYAL BONNET DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 ROYAL BONNET DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 310 ROYAL BONNET DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 310 ROYAL BONNET DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 310 ROYAL BONNET DRIVE offers parking.
Does 310 ROYAL BONNET DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 ROYAL BONNET DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 ROYAL BONNET DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 310 ROYAL BONNET DRIVE has a pool.
Does 310 ROYAL BONNET DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 310 ROYAL BONNET DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 310 ROYAL BONNET DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 ROYAL BONNET DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 310 ROYAL BONNET DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 ROYAL BONNET DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
