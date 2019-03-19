310 ROYAL BONNET DRIVE

Amenities

IF YOU WANT TO ENJOY FLORIDA LIVING, YOU WILL LOVE THIS HOME!! This impressive 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car (oversized) garage POOL HOME is meticulously maintained with an abundance of upgrades. This beautiful home sits on over 1/4 acre lot on conservation so you can relax & enjoy an awesome view & privacy from your refreshing HEATED, SALT WATER POOL surrounded by beautiful shell lock pavers (maintenance free) under a huge screened in lanai that provides both sun & shade. You will be impressed with the open floor plan that is finished with 18" ceramic throughout the home with exception of bedrooms. The kitchen offers 42" cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar the opens up to family room. The large master bedroom/bath offer sitting area, dual sinks, granite counter tops & walk in shower. Secondary rooms are located near the back of the home with Jack & Jill bath & full pool bath. The community offers resort style pool, playground, fitness center, walking trails, fishing piers & boat/RV storage. Great location, you can be to some of the nicest beaches in FL in less than an hour.