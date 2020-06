Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Villa Home Maintenance free in Mira Bay. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gas stove, granite counter tops and 42" cabinets and a large pantry. Master bedroom is king size with extra large closet. Ceramic tile in kitchen and laminate flooring throughout the house, no carpet. Enjoy the evening sunset from the front porch. MaraBay has so much to offer!