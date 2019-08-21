All apartments in Apollo Beach
Home
/
Apollo Beach, FL
/
1340 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD S
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:15 AM

1340 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD S

1340 Apollo Beach Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1340 Apollo Beach Boulevard, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

garage
pool
ice maker
microwave
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Professional Pool SINGLE FAMILY HOME with amazing views of two canals and the bay! A chef's kitchen with a commercial grade refrigerator and 6 burner gas stove two sinks for more prep areas. The kitchen overlooks the breakfast nook and living area on the 2nd floor. The ground level has two car garage that is considered oversized for extra room for motorcycles, water toys etc. The first floor is a LARGE family room that could be easily used as an office, additional bedroom as it has its own private bath that leads out to the pool area. The second floor, kitchen with breakfast nook, bath and two additional bedroom. The third floor has glorious views in the entire floor master with overhead shower and garden tub. The closet has separate dressing areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1340 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD S have any available units?
1340 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1340 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD S have?
Some of 1340 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD S's amenities include garage, pool, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1340 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD S currently offering any rent specials?
1340 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD S pet-friendly?
No, 1340 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 1340 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD S offer parking?
Yes, 1340 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD S offers parking.
Does 1340 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1340 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD S have a pool?
Yes, 1340 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD S has a pool.
Does 1340 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD S have accessible units?
No, 1340 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD S does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1340 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1340 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1340 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD S does not have units with air conditioning.
