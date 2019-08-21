1340 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD S

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ice maker microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Professional Pool SINGLE FAMILY HOME with amazing views of two canals and the bay! A chef's kitchen with a commercial grade refrigerator and 6 burner gas stove two sinks for more prep areas. The kitchen overlooks the breakfast nook and living area on the 2nd floor. The ground level has two car garage that is considered oversized for extra room for motorcycles, water toys etc. The first floor is a LARGE family room that could be easily used as an office, additional bedroom as it has its own private bath that leads out to the pool area. The second floor, kitchen with breakfast nook, bath and two additional bedroom. The third floor has glorious views in the entire floor master with overhead shower and garden tub. The closet has separate dressing areas.