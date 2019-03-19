All apartments in Apollo Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 5:14 PM

121 STAR SHELL DRIVE

121 Star Shell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

121 Star Shell Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Just bring your swimsuits and sunblock! Enjoy the Florida lifestyle from this fully furnished, turn-key pool home with a beautiful water view! Now Available March 20-July 30th, 2019, Rental Rates are as follows: (1) month at $3500 mo., (2) months at $3000 ea mo. (3) months at $2800 ea mo. Rental fee includes: Internet, Direct TV, utilities, pool maintenance, fitness center and lawn care. This home is sure to impress with it's tropical landscaping and a 3 car garage. When you enter the home you will be greeted with a view of the HEATED pool and spa! The home offers a split floor plan that is ideal for privacy with the master bedroom on one side of the home and the other bedrooms on the opposite side. The master bedroom is of generous size and has its own sliding doors to the lanai/pool area! The master bath has dual sinks, a glass shower enclosure, separate garden tub and his and her closets. The kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and eat-in breakfast nook which is open to the spacious family room. The kitchen is turn-key with dinnerware, cookware, cutlery, etc. The family room is super comfortable to relax and enjoy company or take in a movie. The second and third bedrooms have queen size beds and the fourth bedroom has an office. Great location, easy commute to MacDill, Brandon, Tampa, TIA, and nearby beaches! Near 5-star restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 STAR SHELL DRIVE have any available units?
121 STAR SHELL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 121 STAR SHELL DRIVE have?
Some of 121 STAR SHELL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 STAR SHELL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
121 STAR SHELL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 STAR SHELL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 121 STAR SHELL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 121 STAR SHELL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 121 STAR SHELL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 121 STAR SHELL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 STAR SHELL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 STAR SHELL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 121 STAR SHELL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 121 STAR SHELL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 121 STAR SHELL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 121 STAR SHELL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 STAR SHELL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 121 STAR SHELL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 STAR SHELL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
