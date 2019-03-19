121 STAR SHELL DRIVE

Amenities

Just bring your swimsuits and sunblock! Enjoy the Florida lifestyle from this fully furnished, turn-key pool home with a beautiful water view! Now Available March 20-July 30th, 2019, Rental Rates are as follows: (1) month at $3500 mo., (2) months at $3000 ea mo. (3) months at $2800 ea mo. Rental fee includes: Internet, Direct TV, utilities, pool maintenance, fitness center and lawn care. This home is sure to impress with it's tropical landscaping and a 3 car garage. When you enter the home you will be greeted with a view of the HEATED pool and spa! The home offers a split floor plan that is ideal for privacy with the master bedroom on one side of the home and the other bedrooms on the opposite side. The master bedroom is of generous size and has its own sliding doors to the lanai/pool area! The master bath has dual sinks, a glass shower enclosure, separate garden tub and his and her closets. The kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and eat-in breakfast nook which is open to the spacious family room. The kitchen is turn-key with dinnerware, cookware, cutlery, etc. The family room is super comfortable to relax and enjoy company or take in a movie. The second and third bedrooms have queen size beds and the fourth bedroom has an office. Great location, easy commute to MacDill, Brandon, Tampa, TIA, and nearby beaches! Near 5-star restaurants and shopping.