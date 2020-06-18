All apartments in Apollo Beach
Find more places like 10145 Celtic Ash Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apollo Beach, FL
/
10145 Celtic Ash Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:29 AM

10145 Celtic Ash Dr

10145 Celtic Ash Drive · (813) 251-0001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Apollo Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10145 Celtic Ash Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33573

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1862 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Spacious 4-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-car-garage home is a lovely find. The open floor plan offers a living space that works for the entire family with almost 1900 sqft. Sliding glass doors off the family room bringing the outdoors in allowing for amazing natural light and a great view of the backyard. The spacious kitchen offers 42" Maple Nutmeg cabinets with island & crown molding, Caledonia granite counter with an under-mount sink, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, smooth-top range, microwave, dishwasher), and walk-in pantry. 18" ceramic floor tile extends through the foyer, kitchen, dining, great room, hall, utility & baths. The master bedroom with dramatic tray ceiling is located near the back of the home for extra peace and privacy. The master bath features separate his & hers sinks with Caledonia granite and large shower with upgraded wall tile package. Included double-pane low-e windows, R-38 attic insulation, and advanced sealing techniques create a better insulated home with lower utility bills. This home is going to lease fast! Occupied/Available 8/14/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10145 Celtic Ash Dr have any available units?
10145 Celtic Ash Dr has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10145 Celtic Ash Dr have?
Some of 10145 Celtic Ash Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10145 Celtic Ash Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10145 Celtic Ash Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10145 Celtic Ash Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10145 Celtic Ash Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10145 Celtic Ash Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10145 Celtic Ash Dr does offer parking.
Does 10145 Celtic Ash Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10145 Celtic Ash Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10145 Celtic Ash Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10145 Celtic Ash Dr has a pool.
Does 10145 Celtic Ash Dr have accessible units?
No, 10145 Celtic Ash Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10145 Celtic Ash Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10145 Celtic Ash Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 10145 Celtic Ash Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10145 Celtic Ash Dr has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10145 Celtic Ash Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Apollo Beach 2 BedroomsApollo Beach Apartments with Balcony
Apollo Beach Apartments with GarageApollo Beach Apartments with Parking
Apollo Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FL
Eagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLAuburndale, FLLongboat Key, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity