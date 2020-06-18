10145 Celtic Ash Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Spacious 4-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-car-garage home is a lovely find. The open floor plan offers a living space that works for the entire family with almost 1900 sqft. Sliding glass doors off the family room bringing the outdoors in allowing for amazing natural light and a great view of the backyard. The spacious kitchen offers 42" Maple Nutmeg cabinets with island & crown molding, Caledonia granite counter with an under-mount sink, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, smooth-top range, microwave, dishwasher), and walk-in pantry. 18" ceramic floor tile extends through the foyer, kitchen, dining, great room, hall, utility & baths. The master bedroom with dramatic tray ceiling is located near the back of the home for extra peace and privacy. The master bath features separate his & hers sinks with Caledonia granite and large shower with upgraded wall tile package. Included double-pane low-e windows, R-38 attic insulation, and advanced sealing techniques create a better insulated home with lower utility bills. This home is going to lease fast! Occupied/Available 8/14/2020.