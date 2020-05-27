10071 IVORY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

CORNER LOT WITH NO BACKYARD NEIGHBORS! If you're looking for space, privacy, convenience and quality, THIS IS IT!

Come see this stunning one story home in the South Shore area TODAY! An elegant foyer welcomes you to this gorgeous home and leads you to the open gathering area. WONDERFUL kitchen offers 42" solid wood cabinets, granite countertops, center island, double under mount sink, back splash & stainless steel appliances. Ample master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and oversized walk-in closet. Two guest bedrooms share a well-appointed bathroom on one side and another guest bedroom with its own full bathroom on the other side. Ceiling Fans with light kits throughout. GENEROUS 3 gates fenced-in back yard & covered lanai. Homesite backs up to community seating area and front of the home overlooks community park. Summer nights grilling outside are waiting for you!

The house is currently tastefully furnished and decorated. Owner will leave furniture for an additional monthly fee. No need to invest in furniture just yet! LET'S TALK!