Last updated May 27 2020 at 1:10 AM

10071 IVORY DRIVE

10071 Ivory Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10071 Ivory Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33573

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
CORNER LOT WITH NO BACKYARD NEIGHBORS! If you're looking for space, privacy, convenience and quality, THIS IS IT!
Come see this stunning one story home in the South Shore area TODAY! An elegant foyer welcomes you to this gorgeous home and leads you to the open gathering area. WONDERFUL kitchen offers 42" solid wood cabinets, granite countertops, center island, double under mount sink, back splash & stainless steel appliances. Ample master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and oversized walk-in closet. Two guest bedrooms share a well-appointed bathroom on one side and another guest bedroom with its own full bathroom on the other side. Ceiling Fans with light kits throughout. GENEROUS 3 gates fenced-in back yard & covered lanai. Homesite backs up to community seating area and front of the home overlooks community park. Summer nights grilling outside are waiting for you!
The house is currently tastefully furnished and decorated. Owner will leave furniture for an additional monthly fee. No need to invest in furniture just yet! LET'S TALK!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10071 IVORY DRIVE have any available units?
10071 IVORY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 10071 IVORY DRIVE have?
Some of 10071 IVORY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10071 IVORY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10071 IVORY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10071 IVORY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10071 IVORY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 10071 IVORY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10071 IVORY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10071 IVORY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10071 IVORY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10071 IVORY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10071 IVORY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10071 IVORY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10071 IVORY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10071 IVORY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10071 IVORY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10071 IVORY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10071 IVORY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

