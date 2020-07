Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

Wow here is your opportunity to rent this Executive large 5 bedroom 3 bathroom 3 car garage fenced yard home with a covered patio! Enjoy the beautiful fully upgraded kitchen with granite counters 42" wood cabinets with crown molding and a large kitchen island for entertaining guests. Tile floors throughout the common areas. Open floor-plan, freshly painted like brand new construction. Lawn Service included! Hurry before it's gone. PETS allowed with a NON Refundable Pet fee