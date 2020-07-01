All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
643 Dory Lane, Unit 203
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

643 Dory Lane, Unit 203

643 Dory Lane · No Longer Available
Location

643 Dory Lane, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
Altamonte Springs 2 Bedrm Condo For Rent SEE TERMS -
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

Pets: OK, Up To 35lbs (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
Price: $1025/mo
643 Dory Lane, Unit #203
Altamonte Springs, Florida 32714
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
Subdivision: The Landings
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Property Sub Type: Condo
Square Ft: 1000
Year Built: 1987

*Priced Low, Call Now!
*Very Clean Property
*Move In Ready!
*2nd Floor Unit
*Plenty Of Parking On Both Sides Of The Building
*Screened In Patio At The Front Door
*Living, Family & Dining Rooms
*Huge Family Room
*Large Closets
*Upgraded Countertops
*Stainless Appliances
*Upgraded Kitchen
*Hardwood Flooring
*Tile In Wet Areas
*Wired For Alarm
*Ceiling Fans In Many Rooms
*COMMUNITY Pool!
*COMMUNITY Clubhouse
*COMMUNITY Park
*COMMUNITY Playground
*COMMUNITY Walking Trail
*JUST 15 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando
*JUST 45 MINUTES To: The Airport
*CONVENIENT To: I-4
*CONVENIENT To: Major Roads, Shopping & Schools
*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED
*Fridge INCLUDED
*Stainless Steel Appliances INCLUDED
*Blinds INCLUDED
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK, Up To 35lbs (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: NOW

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From Interstate 4, take exit on 436 W State Rd 436. Then take right to 434 and continue 2.3 mi to Great Pond Dr. Continue for 0.3 mi and destination is on your left

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 643 Dory Lane, Unit 203 have any available units?
643 Dory Lane, Unit 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 643 Dory Lane, Unit 203 have?
Some of 643 Dory Lane, Unit 203's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 643 Dory Lane, Unit 203 currently offering any rent specials?
643 Dory Lane, Unit 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 643 Dory Lane, Unit 203 pet-friendly?
No, 643 Dory Lane, Unit 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 643 Dory Lane, Unit 203 offer parking?
Yes, 643 Dory Lane, Unit 203 offers parking.
Does 643 Dory Lane, Unit 203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 643 Dory Lane, Unit 203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 643 Dory Lane, Unit 203 have a pool?
Yes, 643 Dory Lane, Unit 203 has a pool.
Does 643 Dory Lane, Unit 203 have accessible units?
Yes, 643 Dory Lane, Unit 203 has accessible units.
Does 643 Dory Lane, Unit 203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 643 Dory Lane, Unit 203 does not have units with dishwashers.

