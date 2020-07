Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Nice ranch home on a short dead end street right on the University of Delaware campus. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, unfinished basement, rear porch and front open porch. Off-street parking for 3 cars. Rent + oil + electric + water and grass cutting/snow removal is the tenants responsibility. Available for 3 people Beginning Mid July for a minimum 1 year lease and option to renew.