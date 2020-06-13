All apartments in Newark
Find more places like 214 W Park Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newark, DE
/
214 W Park Place
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

214 W Park Place

214 West Park Place · (302) 722-7182
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newark
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

214 West Park Place, Newark, DE 19711

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
newarkhousing.com Several Properties close to UD

AVAILABLE JUNE 2021 SCHOOL YEAR

LARGE 4BR house, with Den or (possible 5th BR, office and more) Very Sharp. Large fenced yard, 8 feet from UD bus stop, 2 full baths, beautiful kitchen, new carpet throughout (15'), refinished hardwood floors, plenty of parking, walk to to shopping, dishwasher, gas range, plenty of closet and cabinets. Washer and Dryer in laundry room, enclosed porch on rear with concrete patio, shed, central air, gas heat. By far the best house on campus.

City of Newark 3 person permit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 W Park Place have any available units?
214 W Park Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, DE.
How much is rent in Newark, DE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newark Rent Report.
What amenities does 214 W Park Place have?
Some of 214 W Park Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 W Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
214 W Park Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 W Park Place pet-friendly?
No, 214 W Park Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newark.
Does 214 W Park Place offer parking?
Yes, 214 W Park Place does offer parking.
Does 214 W Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 214 W Park Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 W Park Place have a pool?
No, 214 W Park Place does not have a pool.
Does 214 W Park Place have accessible units?
No, 214 W Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 214 W Park Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 W Park Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 214 W Park Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Emblem at Christiana
1150 Helen Dr
Newark, DE 19702
The Apartments at Pike Creek
100 Red Fox Ln
Newark, DE 19711
Liberty Pointe
207 Mederia Cir
Newark, DE 19702
Buckingham Place Townhomes
25 B Windsor Cir
Newark, DE 19702
Foxwood
15 Fox Hall
Newark, DE 19711
Hunter's Crossing
41 Fairway Rd
Newark, DE 19711
Thorn Flats
91 Thorn Lane
Newark, DE 19711
Christina Mill
100 Christina Mill Dr
Newark, DE 19711

Similar Pages

Newark 1 BedroomsNewark 2 Bedrooms
Newark Apartments with ParkingNewark Dog Friendly Apartments
Newark Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DELancaster, PANorristown, PAWest Chester, PABel Air South, MDKing of Prussia, PADover, DE
Edgewood, MDPhoenixville, PAReading, PAAberdeen, MDChester, PAGlassboro, NJPottstown, PABear, DE
Ardmore, PARoyersford, PANew Castle, DEElkton, MDNarberth, PABridgeton, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DelawareFranklin and Marshall College
Lancaster Bible CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity