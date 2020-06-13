214 W Park Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

AVAILABLE JUNE 2021 SCHOOL YEAR



LARGE 4BR house, with Den or (possible 5th BR, office and more) Very Sharp. Large fenced yard, 8 feet from UD bus stop, 2 full baths, beautiful kitchen, new carpet throughout (15'), refinished hardwood floors, plenty of parking, walk to to shopping, dishwasher, gas range, plenty of closet and cabinets. Washer and Dryer in laundry room, enclosed porch on rear with concrete patio, shed, central air, gas heat. By far the best house on campus.



City of Newark 3 person permit