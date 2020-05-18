5 Church Lane

Amenities

~HIGH END LIVING~ This home is located in the "Golden Triangle" of downtown Westport. Bedford Square is a unique multi-purpose destination that includes premier residences, beautiful public areas, high-end retail and dining. Bedford Square is the culmination of the renovation and restoration of the stately 1923 Bedford Mansion and historic Firehouse. Bedford Square is ideally situated in the heart of this vibrant and prosperous community at the foot of Main Street and Church Lane. This luxury one-bedroom floor plan home is in the main building/pavilion. It features upscale amenities and amazing views. Whether you are looking for an alternative to New York City living or want to downsize, Bedford Square offers a lifestyle of convenience to its residents. We can arrange furnished (at an additional cost of $1,500 a month). For unfurnished it is $6,375.00 per month. Rental term of yearly, two years or more.