Last updated May 18 2020 at 6:34 PM

5 Church Lane

5 Church Ln · (203) 856-3703
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5 Church Ln, Westport, CT 06880

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 314 · Avail. now

$6,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1796 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
~HIGH END LIVING~ This home is located in the "Golden Triangle" of downtown Westport. Bedford Square is a unique multi-purpose destination that includes premier residences, beautiful public areas, high-end retail and dining. Bedford Square is the culmination of the renovation and restoration of the stately 1923 Bedford Mansion and historic Firehouse. Bedford Square is ideally situated in the heart of this vibrant and prosperous community at the foot of Main Street and Church Lane. This luxury one-bedroom floor plan home is in the main building/pavilion. It features upscale amenities and amazing views. Whether you are looking for an alternative to New York City living or want to downsize, Bedford Square offers a lifestyle of convenience to its residents. We can arrange furnished (at an additional cost of $1,500 a month). For unfurnished it is $6,375.00 per month. Rental term of yearly, two years or more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Church Lane have any available units?
5 Church Lane has a unit available for $6,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Church Lane have?
Some of 5 Church Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Church Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5 Church Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Church Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5 Church Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westport.
Does 5 Church Lane offer parking?
No, 5 Church Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5 Church Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Church Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Church Lane have a pool?
No, 5 Church Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5 Church Lane have accessible units?
No, 5 Church Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Church Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Church Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Church Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Church Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
