1100 Hartford Turnpike

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance garage

The Bellevue Floorplan. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home with a 1 car attached garage and private 605 sqft unfinished basement. 1432 finished sqft. Large great room with gas fireplace, modern kitchen and dinette area all with crown molding. Granite countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, wood flooring and high efficiency heating/cooling systems. Laundry room on upper level and covered front porch. Master bedroom suite, 2 large closets and full bathroom with walk in shower. Second bedroom suite also with 2 spacious closets and full bathroom. Clubhouse facility which includes a spacious 24/7 fitness room, a large entertaining and lounge area, and an in-ground outdoor heated pool. On site 24 hour maintenance staff. The Grand Lofts is located just a couple of minutes from I-84, 10 minutes from downtown Hartford, 20 minutes from UConn, and 25 minutes to Bradley International Airport. Additionally, we have many fine dining, shopping, and recreational activities nearby. NO PETS ALLOWED. NO SMOKING IN UNITS. Available August & September. Call now to schedule a Virtual Tour.