All apartments in Tolland County
Find more places like 1100 Hartford Turnpike.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tolland County, CT
/
1100 Hartford Turnpike
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:43 PM

1100 Hartford Turnpike

1100 Hartford Turnpike · (860) 416-6404
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1100 Hartford Turnpike, Tolland County, CT 06066

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,820

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1432 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
The Bellevue Floorplan. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home with a 1 car attached garage and private 605 sqft unfinished basement. 1432 finished sqft. Large great room with gas fireplace, modern kitchen and dinette area all with crown molding. Granite countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, wood flooring and high efficiency heating/cooling systems. Laundry room on upper level and covered front porch. Master bedroom suite, 2 large closets and full bathroom with walk in shower. Second bedroom suite also with 2 spacious closets and full bathroom. Clubhouse facility which includes a spacious 24/7 fitness room, a large entertaining and lounge area, and an in-ground outdoor heated pool. On site 24 hour maintenance staff. The Grand Lofts is located just a couple of minutes from I-84, 10 minutes from downtown Hartford, 20 minutes from UConn, and 25 minutes to Bradley International Airport. Additionally, we have many fine dining, shopping, and recreational activities nearby. NO PETS ALLOWED. NO SMOKING IN UNITS. Available August & September. Call now to schedule a Virtual Tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Hartford Turnpike have any available units?
1100 Hartford Turnpike has a unit available for $1,820 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1100 Hartford Turnpike have?
Some of 1100 Hartford Turnpike's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Hartford Turnpike currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Hartford Turnpike is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Hartford Turnpike pet-friendly?
No, 1100 Hartford Turnpike is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tolland County.
Does 1100 Hartford Turnpike offer parking?
Yes, 1100 Hartford Turnpike offers parking.
Does 1100 Hartford Turnpike have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 Hartford Turnpike offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Hartford Turnpike have a pool?
Yes, 1100 Hartford Turnpike has a pool.
Does 1100 Hartford Turnpike have accessible units?
No, 1100 Hartford Turnpike does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Hartford Turnpike have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 Hartford Turnpike has units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 Hartford Turnpike have units with air conditioning?
No, 1100 Hartford Turnpike does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1100 Hartford Turnpike?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Trail Run Apartments
2 Trail Run
Tolland County, CT 06066
Ridgeview Heights
456 Tolland Turnpike
Tolland County, CT 06279

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTWorcester, MAProvidence, RIMeriden, CTMilford city, CTMiddletown, CTMarlborough, MASpringfield, MAManchester, CTWaterbury, CTNorwich, CT
West Haven, CTNew London, CTWethersfield, CTEast Hartford, CTWestfield, MACranston, RIRockville, CTBroad Brook, CTWillimantic, CTGlastonbury Center, CTThompsonville, CTChicopee, MA
Windsor Locks, CTEssex Village, CTGroton, CTNew Britain, CTMystic, CTNorthampton, MASimsbury Center, CTWallingford Center, CTOld Saybrook Center, CTSouth Amherst, MAAmherst Center, MAGuilford Center, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Albertus Magnus CollegeCapital Community College
University of Hartford
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity