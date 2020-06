Amenities

in unit laundry oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

No Same day appointments. Minimum 24 hour notice to show. Wonderful 1 Bedroom Apartment Located Near the Center of Charming Thomaston. NO pets Allowed. Rental Offers Living room, Eat in kitchen and Full bath on 1st floor. Second floor offers 1 bedroom. Tenant responsible for ALL Utilities. Credit score minimum 620. Absolutely NO pets. No Smokers. Credit and Background check required. To be run by listing office. $30.00 charge per person age 18 and older. Laundry hook up in basement. Washer and dryer not provided.