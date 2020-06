Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities gym bbq/grill

This beautiful colonial on nearly 2 level acres on waterfront in Riverside is surrounded by gorgeous landscaping and views. The first floor boasts a lovely living room with a fireplace, a spacious family room, an elegant formal dining room and a gallery passageway with French doors opening from the sunny eat-in kitchen, to the slate terrace with gardens and a gas grill. You can also access the terrace from the living room and nautical themed library/office which has a wet bar and views of the sound. The luxurious master bedroom suite has a vaulted ceiling and walk-in designer closet. There are three additional bedrooms and two baths on the second floor and an exercise room/studio. This is the perfect house for family living & entertaining in the ideal location.