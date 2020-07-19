Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access online portal

8 Paddock Lane Available 09/01/20 Harbor View Estates Townhouse Condominium with 2 Beds, 2.5 Baths, Garage - Spacious townhouse at Harbor View Estates Condominiums. Open floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors; large eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and electric glass top stove; central air conditioning, gas furnace and energy efficient features throughout; large bedrooms with cathedral ceilings adorning fanlights; private back deck; drive under garage with utility room with washer and dryer included; professionally managed with 24/7 emergency service and online portal access (Photos from similar unit type)



Conveniently located within minutes of Route 395; casinos, shopping, parks, recreation, yet the setting is serene and beautiful.



{$30 application fee; pet fee $295 plus monthly pet fee; $20+ risk mitigation fee may apply based on average credit score.}.



(RLNE4221717)