Norwich, CT
8 Paddock Lane
8 Paddock Lane

8 Paddock Lane · (860) 887-2972
Norwich
Central Norwich
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

8 Paddock Lane, Norwich, CT 06360
Central Norwich

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8 Paddock Lane · Avail. Sep 1

$1,450

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1152 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
online portal
8 Paddock Lane Available 09/01/20 Harbor View Estates Townhouse Condominium with 2 Beds, 2.5 Baths, Garage - Spacious townhouse at Harbor View Estates Condominiums. Open floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors; large eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and electric glass top stove; central air conditioning, gas furnace and energy efficient features throughout; large bedrooms with cathedral ceilings adorning fanlights; private back deck; drive under garage with utility room with washer and dryer included; professionally managed with 24/7 emergency service and online portal access (Photos from similar unit type)

Conveniently located within minutes of Route 395; casinos, shopping, parks, recreation, yet the setting is serene and beautiful.

{$30 application fee; pet fee $295 plus monthly pet fee; $20+ risk mitigation fee may apply based on average credit score.}.

(RLNE4221717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Paddock Lane have any available units?
8 Paddock Lane has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 Paddock Lane have?
Some of 8 Paddock Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Paddock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8 Paddock Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Paddock Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 Paddock Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8 Paddock Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8 Paddock Lane offers parking.
Does 8 Paddock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Paddock Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Paddock Lane have a pool?
No, 8 Paddock Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8 Paddock Lane have accessible units?
No, 8 Paddock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Paddock Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Paddock Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Paddock Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8 Paddock Lane has units with air conditioning.
