1 bedroom apartments
15 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Norwich, CT
East Great Plains
23 Units Available
Rose Hill Estates
10 Gregory Rd, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,071
708 sqft
Welcome to Rose Hill Estates, a residential community featuring one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Norwich, CT.
Central Norwich
2 Units Available
Norwich Apartments
40 Sandy Lane, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
NO Application Fee! Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location and pedestrian friendly neighborhood.
Tantic
1 Unit Available
268 Washington St 5
268 Washington St, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
268 Washington St, #5, Norwich - Property Id: 296010 BOTH HEAT AND HOT WATER PAID FOR!! One bedroom apartment, with a closet is available ASAP. It's located in a very desirable neighborhood, on second floor, 6 unit multi-family building.
Central Norwich
1 Unit Available
611 North Main Street
611 North Main Street, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$750
500 sqft
Clean nice apartment with hardwood floors. more pictures are coming... great location over looking the Greenville falls, great back deck and lovely front porch. Hard wood floors and the perfect size efficiency. On bus line. Nice yard
Northwest
36 Units Available
Nutmeg Woods
84 Hawthorne Drive North, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,107
540 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer private patios or balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Putting green, community garden, pool, gazebo, playground and gym. Clubhouse with Wi-Fi. Near I-95, Connecticut College, U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
Long Hill
15 Units Available
The Ledges
11 Ledgewood Rd, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,210
700 sqft
With wall-to-wall carpeting, waterscape views and a private balcony. Homes offer modern appliances and spacious layouts. Pet-friendly. On-site business center, pool with a clubhouse and two fitness centers.
Groton
11 Units Available
Groton Towers
39 Broad Street Ext, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,195
814 sqft
Spacious apartments with carpeted floors, balconies, and large closets. Pool, 24-hour gym, business center, and laundry facilities at complex. Convenient access to shopping at Crystal Mall and entertainment at Mohegan Suns Casino.
Long Hill
24 Units Available
Country Glen
600 Meridian Street Ext, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,275
779 sqft
Close to Washington Park. Furnished and fully-equipped apartments in a community with multiple recreational amenities. Conveniences include high-speed internet and ample off-street parking. Short-term leases available.
New London Civic Center
15 Units Available
Eagle Pointe
8 Michael Rd, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
694 sqft
Welcome to Eagle Pointe, a residential community featuring One, Two and Three bedroom apartments in New London, CT.
Coit
1 Unit Available
49 Blackhall Street
49 Blackhall Street, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
Large one bedroom, recently renovated apartment within walking distance to bustling downtown New London! Stainless steel appliances and large bedroom. One month security required, tenant pays utilities, sorry no pets or smoking.
Groton
1 Unit Available
22 Broad Street
22 Broad Street, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
850 sqft
Enjoy the charm of this first floor 1 bedroom unit with a decorative brick fireplace and open floor plan. The bathroom has been newly remodeled with a walk-in shower stall.
Groton
1 Unit Available
36 Pleasant Street
36 Pleasant Street, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
Adorable 1 bedroom 1 bath rental with hardwood floors, updated kitchen. Conveniently located to amenities, E.B, Navy Base and more!
Williams
1 Unit Available
10 Bulkeley Place
10 Bulkeley Place, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$850
570 sqft
An incredible deal within walking distance to downtown.
Downtown New London
1 Unit Available
96 Green Street
96 Green Street, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$600
247 sqft
Very economical second floor apartment with a very short walk to downtown. Featuring off street parking and in building coin op laundry. This is a non smoking unit. No pets. $30 per adult application fee
1 Unit Available
408 Huntington Rd
408 Huntington Road, Windham County, CT
1 Bedroom
$875
2200 sqft
Country serenity yet close to everything you need . $875-large one bedroom and bath dining room living room and kitchen . Wonderful country views ...from this lofty second floor modern Apartment. Great 60x40 garden area plus weekly trash removal.
