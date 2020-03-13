All apartments in Norwalk
Last updated May 17 2020 at 8:12 AM

99 East Avenue

99 East Avenue · (203) 550-6039
Location

99 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851
East Norwalk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 101-104 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 414 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
24hr gym
pool
Enjoy All the Comforts of Home Centrally Located in Norwalk's Original Grand Hotel. Located 1 Hour from Manhattan, Minutes to I-95, Merritt Parkway and Metro North. Modern Cottage House Studios are Recently Renovated in 2018 and available. Room Amenities Include Kitchenette with Granite Counters, GE Appliances, Convection Oven, Cooktop, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Coffee Maker, Pots & Pans, Serving Utensils and Glassware. Apartment is Fully Furnished with Comfortable Sitting Area, Queen Bed, Cable TV and AC. Luxurious Outdoor Pool, 24/7 Gym, Full Service Restaurant and Room Service are a few of the Hotels Benefits to Enjoy. Coin-Op Laundry, Wash & Fold Service and Dry Cleaning available On Premise. Perfect Solution for those Transitioning Between Homes, Property Renovation or Relocation. Basement Storage Available Upon Request. Rooms available 1 month, Month to Month or Extended Stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 East Avenue have any available units?
99 East Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 99 East Avenue have?
Some of 99 East Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99 East Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
99 East Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 East Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 99 East Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 99 East Avenue offer parking?
No, 99 East Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 99 East Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 99 East Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 East Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 99 East Avenue has a pool.
Does 99 East Avenue have accessible units?
No, 99 East Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 99 East Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 99 East Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 99 East Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 99 East Avenue has units with air conditioning.
