99 East Avenue

Amenities

Enjoy All the Comforts of Home Centrally Located in Norwalk's Original Grand Hotel. Located 1 Hour from Manhattan, Minutes to I-95, Merritt Parkway and Metro North. Modern Cottage House Studios are Recently Renovated in 2018 and available. Room Amenities Include Kitchenette with Granite Counters, GE Appliances, Convection Oven, Cooktop, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Coffee Maker, Pots & Pans, Serving Utensils and Glassware. Apartment is Fully Furnished with Comfortable Sitting Area, Queen Bed, Cable TV and AC. Luxurious Outdoor Pool, 24/7 Gym, Full Service Restaurant and Room Service are a few of the Hotels Benefits to Enjoy. Coin-Op Laundry, Wash & Fold Service and Dry Cleaning available On Premise. Perfect Solution for those Transitioning Between Homes, Property Renovation or Relocation. Basement Storage Available Upon Request. Rooms available 1 month, Month to Month or Extended Stay.