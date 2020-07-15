5 Eclipse Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment with a Bonus Room would make a Great Home Office.

Bedrooms, (one large and one small suitable for child or additional home office).

Open Kitchen Layout with Breakfast Nook, Stainless Steel Appliances, Closet and Storage Space.

Completely renovated. Property 100% Smoke-Free

New Appliances: Gas stove, Build in Microwave Oven, Dishwasher, Side by Side Freezer Refrigerators with ice maker and cold water, Garbage Disposal

Energy Star Natural Gas Water Heater

Energy Highly Efficient Gas Heating/Cooling System

Washer & Dryer

Off Street Parking Included in Rent, Great Location with Easy Access to Route 7, I-95 and the Parkway.

1 Months Security Deposit and Good Credit is a Must



Owner pays for trash, water and sewer service.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the rented property.

Ask about Pets - if approved tenant with pet will be charged pet fee or additional pet rent each month.