5 Eclipse Ave

Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment with a Bonus Room would make a Great Home Office.
Bedrooms, (one large and one small suitable for child or additional home office).
Open Kitchen Layout with Breakfast Nook, Stainless Steel Appliances, Closet and Storage Space.
Completely renovated. Property 100% Smoke-Free
New Appliances: Gas stove, Build in Microwave Oven, Dishwasher, Side by Side Freezer Refrigerators with ice maker and cold water, Garbage Disposal
Energy Star Natural Gas Water Heater
Energy Highly Efficient Gas Heating/Cooling System
Washer & Dryer
Off Street Parking Included in Rent, Great Location with Easy Access to Route 7, I-95 and the Parkway.
1 Months Security Deposit and Good Credit is a Must
Owner pays for trash, water and sewer service.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the rented property.
Ask about Pets - if approved tenant with pet will be charged pet fee or additional pet rent each month.