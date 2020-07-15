All apartments in Norwalk
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:08 AM

5 Eclipse Ave

5 Eclipse Avenue · (203) 849-7703
Location

5 Eclipse Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851
Tracy Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment with a Bonus Room would make a Great Home Office.
Bedrooms, (one large and one small suitable for child or additional home office).
Open Kitchen Layout with Breakfast Nook, Stainless Steel Appliances, Closet and Storage Space.
Completely renovated. Property 100% Smoke-Free
New Appliances: Gas stove, Build in Microwave Oven, Dishwasher, Side by Side Freezer Refrigerators with ice maker and cold water, Garbage Disposal
Energy Star Natural Gas Water Heater
Energy Highly Efficient Gas Heating/Cooling System
Washer & Dryer
Off Street Parking Included in Rent, Great Location with Easy Access to Route 7, I-95 and the Parkway.
1 Months Security Deposit and Good Credit is a Must

Owner pays for trash, water and sewer service.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the rented property.
Ask about Pets - if approved tenant with pet will be charged pet fee or additional pet rent each month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Eclipse Ave have any available units?
5 Eclipse Ave has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Eclipse Ave have?
Some of 5 Eclipse Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Eclipse Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5 Eclipse Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Eclipse Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Eclipse Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5 Eclipse Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5 Eclipse Ave offers parking.
Does 5 Eclipse Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Eclipse Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Eclipse Ave have a pool?
No, 5 Eclipse Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5 Eclipse Ave have accessible units?
No, 5 Eclipse Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Eclipse Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Eclipse Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Eclipse Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5 Eclipse Ave has units with air conditioning.
