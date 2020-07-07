All apartments in Norwalk
Find more places like 39 Stuart Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norwalk, CT
/
39 Stuart Avenue
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

39 Stuart Avenue

39 Stuart Avenue · (203) 329-8801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norwalk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

39 Stuart Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06850
Springhill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,975

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1204 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Light, bright, totally updated and just painted townhouse with newer stove, newer dishwasher, updated kitchen and bathrooms, recent carpeting throughout. lots of closet space, large walk in storage room on lower floor. Newer blinds have been installed in bedrooms. Great light bright family room with closet. Minutes to schools, shopping, train. Heating gas hot air and electric and central a/c. 2 reserved parking spaces. Well maintained small complex. References required and must have excellent credit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Stuart Avenue have any available units?
39 Stuart Avenue has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 39 Stuart Avenue have?
Some of 39 Stuart Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Stuart Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
39 Stuart Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Stuart Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 39 Stuart Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 39 Stuart Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 39 Stuart Avenue offers parking.
Does 39 Stuart Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 Stuart Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Stuart Avenue have a pool?
No, 39 Stuart Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 39 Stuart Avenue have accessible units?
No, 39 Stuart Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Stuart Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 Stuart Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Stuart Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 39 Stuart Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 39 Stuart Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Waypointe Apartments
515 West Ave
Norwalk, CT 06850
The Berkeley
500 West Ave
Norwalk, CT 06850
Dreamy Hollow
41 Wolfpit Ave
Norwalk, CT 06851
Sheffield SoNo
55 N Water St
Norwalk, CT 06854
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave
Norwalk, CT 06850
Avalon East Norwalk
8 Norden Pl
Norwalk, CT 06855

Similar Pages

Norwalk 1 BedroomsNorwalk 2 Bedrooms
Norwalk Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorwalk Pet Friendly Places
Norwalk Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bronx, NYQueens, NYStamford, CTMilford city, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYShelton, CT
Port Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYStratford, CTGreenwich, CTMineola, NYTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NY
Harrison, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYElmsford, NYNesconset, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Norwalk
Central Norwalk

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
CUNY LaGuardia Community CollegeCUNY Lehman College
Iona College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity