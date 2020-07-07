39 Stuart Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Light, bright, totally updated and just painted townhouse with newer stove, newer dishwasher, updated kitchen and bathrooms, recent carpeting throughout. lots of closet space, large walk in storage room on lower floor. Newer blinds have been installed in bedrooms. Great light bright family room with closet. Minutes to schools, shopping, train. Heating gas hot air and electric and central a/c. 2 reserved parking spaces. Well maintained small complex. References required and must have excellent credit.