33 North Water Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool table fireplace conference room

Don't miss this great opportunity to rent in the premiere condo building in the heart of SoNo. This one-bedroom apartment offers everything the sophisticated tenant is looking for: an open floor plan, upscale kitchen and bathroom and floor-to-ceiling windows. The building amenities include fully equipped gym, event room with kitchen and pool table and conference room. Plus LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION: an upscale building in the heart of SONO, walking distance to multiple Restaurants and Bars, Maritime Aquarium, IMAX theater, South Norwalk Metro North Train Station, the Norwalk River, Oyster Shell Park and the recently-opened The SONO Collection (Norwalk’s new upscale mall with stores such as Nordstrom and Bloomingdales).