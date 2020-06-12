All apartments in Norwalk
Find more places like 33 North Water Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norwalk, CT
/
33 North Water Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:31 AM

33 North Water Street

33 North Water Street · (203) 327-6700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norwalk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

33 North Water Street, Norwalk, CT 06854

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$2,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 917 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool table
fireplace
conference room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
conference room
gym
pool table
media room
Don't miss this great opportunity to rent in the premiere condo building in the heart of SoNo. This one-bedroom apartment offers everything the sophisticated tenant is looking for: an open floor plan, upscale kitchen and bathroom and floor-to-ceiling windows. The building amenities include fully equipped gym, event room with kitchen and pool table and conference room. Plus LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION: an upscale building in the heart of SONO, walking distance to multiple Restaurants and Bars, Maritime Aquarium, IMAX theater, South Norwalk Metro North Train Station, the Norwalk River, Oyster Shell Park and the recently-opened The SONO Collection (Norwalk’s new upscale mall with stores such as Nordstrom and Bloomingdales).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 North Water Street have any available units?
33 North Water Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33 North Water Street have?
Some of 33 North Water Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 North Water Street currently offering any rent specials?
33 North Water Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 North Water Street pet-friendly?
No, 33 North Water Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 33 North Water Street offer parking?
No, 33 North Water Street does not offer parking.
Does 33 North Water Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 North Water Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 North Water Street have a pool?
No, 33 North Water Street does not have a pool.
Does 33 North Water Street have accessible units?
No, 33 North Water Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33 North Water Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 North Water Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 North Water Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 North Water Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 33 North Water Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Dreamy Hollow
41 Wolfpit Ave
Norwalk, CT 06851
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave
Norwalk, CT 06850
The Waypointe Apartments
515 West Ave
Norwalk, CT 06850
Avalon East Norwalk
8 Norden Pl
Norwalk, CT 06855
The Berkeley
500 West Ave
Norwalk, CT 06850
Sheffield SoNo
55 N Water St
Norwalk, CT 06854

Similar Pages

Norwalk 1 BedroomsNorwalk 2 Bedrooms
Norwalk Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorwalk Pet Friendly Places
Norwalk Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bronx, NYQueens, NYStamford, CTMilford city, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYShelton, CT
Port Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYStratford, CTGreenwich, CTMineola, NYTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NY
Harrison, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYElmsford, NYNesconset, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Norwalk
Central Norwalk

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
CUNY LaGuardia Community CollegeCUNY Lehman College
Iona College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity