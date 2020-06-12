32 Haviland Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking bike storage media room

- Bright and spacious 1 bed 1 bath art studio style condo in the heart of South Norwalk, CT (SoNo)

- The Coachworks Condominium was converted from a factory building that made coaches. High ceilings, open plan layout, exposed brick walls

- Controlled access to the building, private parking

- New thermopane “energy efficient” windows, hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, and large closets

- Professionally managed and maintained

- The individual storage unit, laundry room, bike rack and fitness room are on each floor in this three-storied building

- 4,000sf rooftop deck with stunning panoramic views of Norwalk Harbor

- located to I-95 for the commuter, a short walk to the train station, and steps to SoNo's shops, cafes, bars and restaurants, clubs, theaters, galleries, IMAX, Maritime Aquarium, park, the harbor and the new luxury SoNo Collection shopping center