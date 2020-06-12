All apartments in Norwalk
32 Haviland Street

32 Haviland Street · (347) 882-3667
Location

32 Haviland Street, Norwalk, CT 06854

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 211 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
media room
- Bright and spacious 1 bed 1 bath art studio style condo in the heart of South Norwalk, CT (SoNo)
- The Coachworks Condominium was converted from a factory building that made coaches. High ceilings, open plan layout, exposed brick walls
- Controlled access to the building, private parking
- New thermopane “energy efficient” windows, hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, and large closets
- Professionally managed and maintained
- The individual storage unit, laundry room, bike rack and fitness room are on each floor in this three-storied building
- 4,000sf rooftop deck with stunning panoramic views of Norwalk Harbor
- located to I-95 for the commuter, a short walk to the train station, and steps to SoNo's shops, cafes, bars and restaurants, clubs, theaters, galleries, IMAX, Maritime Aquarium, park, the harbor and the new luxury SoNo Collection shopping center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Haviland Street have any available units?
32 Haviland Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32 Haviland Street have?
Some of 32 Haviland Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Haviland Street currently offering any rent specials?
32 Haviland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Haviland Street pet-friendly?
No, 32 Haviland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 32 Haviland Street offer parking?
Yes, 32 Haviland Street offers parking.
Does 32 Haviland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Haviland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Haviland Street have a pool?
No, 32 Haviland Street does not have a pool.
Does 32 Haviland Street have accessible units?
No, 32 Haviland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Haviland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Haviland Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Haviland Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 32 Haviland Street has units with air conditioning.
