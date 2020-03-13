10 Haviland Street

Amenities

Just a 1/2 block away, SONO and Washington Street is full of life and excitement, come enjoy the neighborhood...this Charming Victorian, 2 bedroom apartment, has been totally renovated. Living room with fireplace (decoration purposes only) and wood floors. Sparkling and sunny kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Washer/Dryer in unit. Bathroom with walk in shower, custom glass doors. Spacious bedroom with large closet. Huge lower level with bedroom, large closets, 1/2 bath, storage, new vinyl flooring. Entire apartment has been freshly painted, 2 reserved off street parking spots. Walk to shopping, movies, new Mall and restaurants... close to all SONO has to offer. 2 block to train for commuters. A MUST SEE!