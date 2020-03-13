All apartments in Norwalk
10 Haviland Street
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:11 AM

10 Haviland Street

10 Haviland St · (347) 804-6386
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Haviland St, Norwalk, CT 06854

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Just a 1/2 block away, SONO and Washington Street is full of life and excitement, come enjoy the neighborhood...this Charming Victorian, 2 bedroom apartment, has been totally renovated. Living room with fireplace (decoration purposes only) and wood floors. Sparkling and sunny kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Washer/Dryer in unit. Bathroom with walk in shower, custom glass doors. Spacious bedroom with large closet. Huge lower level with bedroom, large closets, 1/2 bath, storage, new vinyl flooring. Entire apartment has been freshly painted, 2 reserved off street parking spots. Walk to shopping, movies, new Mall and restaurants... close to all SONO has to offer. 2 block to train for commuters. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Haviland Street have any available units?
10 Haviland Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 Haviland Street have?
Some of 10 Haviland Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Haviland Street currently offering any rent specials?
10 Haviland Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Haviland Street pet-friendly?
No, 10 Haviland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 10 Haviland Street offer parking?
Yes, 10 Haviland Street does offer parking.
Does 10 Haviland Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Haviland Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Haviland Street have a pool?
No, 10 Haviland Street does not have a pool.
Does 10 Haviland Street have accessible units?
No, 10 Haviland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Haviland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Haviland Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Haviland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Haviland Street does not have units with air conditioning.
