151 Ocean View Ave Available 09/15/20 Gorgeous 3BR home in Mystic - Beautiful cape with loads of living space; bright rooms, hardwood floors throughout, new custom eat-in kitchen with stainless, quartz counter tops, plenty of cabinets and counter space; washer & dryer in entry on main level; formal dining room; large living room with stylish working wood stove; wooden mini blinds throughout; 1st floor master suite with full bath; 2 more large bedrooms and 2nd full bath upstairs; air conditioning provided by new mini-split system on both levels; full basement for storage or work shop; brand new huge deck to enjoy our New England shoreline summers on; pet friendly - up to 2 dogs, no cats; 2 car garage plus additional parking; shed; walk to downtown Mystic for ice cream, boat watching, dinner, shopping. Residents responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal. Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency service and online portal.



(RLNE5965166)