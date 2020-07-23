All apartments in New London County
151 Ocean View Ave
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

151 Ocean View Ave

151 Ocean View Avenue · (860) 887-2792
Location

151 Ocean View Avenue, New London County, CT 06355
West Mystic

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 151 Ocean View Ave · Avail. Sep 15

$2,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1484 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
151 Ocean View Ave Available 09/15/20 Gorgeous 3BR home in Mystic - Beautiful cape with loads of living space; bright rooms, hardwood floors throughout, new custom eat-in kitchen with stainless, quartz counter tops, plenty of cabinets and counter space; washer & dryer in entry on main level; formal dining room; large living room with stylish working wood stove; wooden mini blinds throughout; 1st floor master suite with full bath; 2 more large bedrooms and 2nd full bath upstairs; air conditioning provided by new mini-split system on both levels; full basement for storage or work shop; brand new huge deck to enjoy our New England shoreline summers on; pet friendly - up to 2 dogs, no cats; 2 car garage plus additional parking; shed; walk to downtown Mystic for ice cream, boat watching, dinner, shopping. Residents responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal. Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency service and online portal.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5965166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 Ocean View Ave have any available units?
151 Ocean View Ave has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 151 Ocean View Ave have?
Some of 151 Ocean View Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 Ocean View Ave currently offering any rent specials?
151 Ocean View Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Ocean View Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 151 Ocean View Ave is pet friendly.
Does 151 Ocean View Ave offer parking?
Yes, 151 Ocean View Ave offers parking.
Does 151 Ocean View Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 151 Ocean View Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Ocean View Ave have a pool?
No, 151 Ocean View Ave does not have a pool.
Does 151 Ocean View Ave have accessible units?
No, 151 Ocean View Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Ocean View Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 151 Ocean View Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 151 Ocean View Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 151 Ocean View Ave has units with air conditioning.
