Home
/
New Haven County, CT
/
38 Giles Street
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

38 Giles Street

38 Giles Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

38 Giles Street, New Haven County, CT 06517

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 8/1 Elegant 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath Single Family in Hamden $2695/mo - 38 Giles St

Available 8/1
$2695

4-Bed
2.5-Bath

Home in Elegant Blake Road Neighborhood
Great Neighborhood – Close to New Haven and Yale
2099 Square feet
2 Car Garage
1 Master Suite with full bath and walk in closet
2 other large bedrooms
1 smaller bedroom, currently used as office
Fully Finished attic- could be another bedroom, kids playroom, etc
Open floor plan- living room to dining room
Updated kitchen with newer appliances
All hardwood floors
Breezy Screened in porch
Flat back yard- Lovely Birch Tree

Large Basement with Laundry
Ping Pong Table and Treadmill- (both could stay)

Lots of Closets
Laundry chute- 2nd floor- to basement

Lovingly Maintained
Lots of Architectural details
Detail crown molding
Built in Book Shelves

Oil Heat- Furnace installed in 2002
Brand New Hot Water Tank
(Gas on the street)
Ping pong table in basement can stay.

360 Walkthrough: https://kuula.co/share/collection/7l3Gl?fs=1&vr=0&sd=1&thumbs=1&chromeless=0&logo=0

(RLNE5856172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Giles Street have any available units?
38 Giles Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Haven County, CT.
What amenities does 38 Giles Street have?
Some of 38 Giles Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Giles Street currently offering any rent specials?
38 Giles Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Giles Street pet-friendly?
No, 38 Giles Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Haven County.
Does 38 Giles Street offer parking?
Yes, 38 Giles Street offers parking.
Does 38 Giles Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Giles Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Giles Street have a pool?
No, 38 Giles Street does not have a pool.
Does 38 Giles Street have accessible units?
No, 38 Giles Street does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Giles Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Giles Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Giles Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Giles Street does not have units with air conditioning.
