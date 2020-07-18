38 Giles Street

Amenities
Available 8/1 Elegant 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath Single Family in Hamden $2695/mo - 38 Giles St
Available 8/1
$2695
4-Bed
2.5-Bath
Home in Elegant Blake Road Neighborhood
Great Neighborhood – Close to New Haven and Yale
2099 Square feet
2 Car Garage
1 Master Suite with full bath and walk in closet
2 other large bedrooms
1 smaller bedroom, currently used as office
Fully Finished attic- could be another bedroom, kids playroom, etc
Open floor plan- living room to dining room
Updated kitchen with newer appliances
All hardwood floors
Breezy Screened in porch
Flat back yard- Lovely Birch Tree
Large Basement with Laundry
Ping Pong Table and Treadmill- (both could stay)
Lots of Closets
Laundry chute- 2nd floor- to basement
Lovingly Maintained
Lots of Architectural details
Detail crown molding
Built in Book Shelves
Oil Heat- Furnace installed in 2002
Brand New Hot Water Tank
(Gas on the street)
Ping pong table in basement can stay.
360 Walkthrough: https://kuula.co/share/collection/7l3Gl?fs=1&vr=0&sd=1&thumbs=1&chromeless=0&logo=0
(RLNE5856172)