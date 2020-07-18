38 Giles Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available 8/1 Elegant 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath Single Family in Hamden $2695/mo - 38 Giles St



Available 8/1

$2695



4-Bed

2.5-Bath



Home in Elegant Blake Road Neighborhood

Great Neighborhood – Close to New Haven and Yale

2099 Square feet

2 Car Garage

1 Master Suite with full bath and walk in closet

2 other large bedrooms

1 smaller bedroom, currently used as office

Fully Finished attic- could be another bedroom, kids playroom, etc

Open floor plan- living room to dining room

Updated kitchen with newer appliances

All hardwood floors

Breezy Screened in porch

Flat back yard- Lovely Birch Tree



Large Basement with Laundry

Ping Pong Table and Treadmill- (both could stay)



Lots of Closets

Laundry chute- 2nd floor- to basement



Lovingly Maintained

Lots of Architectural details

Detail crown molding

Built in Book Shelves



Oil Heat- Furnace installed in 2002

Brand New Hot Water Tank

(Gas on the street)

Ping pong table in basement can stay.



360 Walkthrough: https://kuula.co/share/collection/7l3Gl?fs=1&vr=0&sd=1&thumbs=1&chromeless=0&logo=0



(RLNE5856172)