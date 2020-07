Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Desirable furnished Liberty Street private home for lease JULY only. Charmingly restored, fully furnished antique 3-bedroom, 3-bath cape. There is also a separate 1 bedroom/1-bath guest house which can be rented for an additional $3500. Walk to Webster Point beach. Close to town, Hammonasset State Park, and steps to the Greenway trail entry. Beautiful property with marsh views. Freshly cleaned and ready for rental now.