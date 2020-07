Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly garage parking pool gym 24hr maintenance clubhouse coffee bar hot tub internet access internet cafe media room

Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Welcome home to tranquil living at The Vintage at the Grove. Our pet-friendly community is ideally located in the heart of the Robertson neighborhood in Manchester, CT. Our picturesque community has easy access to I-84, Bradley International Airport, and is just minutes from Downtown Hartford. Venture out to enjoy the historic Main Street with a variety of local flavors and shops, or wander to Northwest Park, Buckland Hills Mall, or the cinema. Come explore the endless possibilities at The Vintage at the Grove!