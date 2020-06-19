All apartments in Hartford
Find more places like
41 Adams Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hartford, CT
/
41 Adams Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

41 Adams Street

41 Adams Street · (860) 525-4442 ext. 154
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hartford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

41 Adams Street, Hartford, CT 06112
Upper Albany

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 41 Adams Street · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
24hr maintenance
parking
e-payments
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
e-payments
Four Bedroom Single-Family Home - Includes: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, cold flat, kitchen and refrigerator provided, washer & dryer hook-up, parking , 24-hour emergency maintenance.

Enjoy a 3D tour from the convenience of your home, link below:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1806877?accessKey=5e6c

*Online resident portal- pay rent online or submit maintenance requests. *Security deposit depends on credit history* DON'T WAIT TILL IT'S GONE!
Call us TODAY at (860) 525-4442 to book a showing
Open 8am-5pm, Monday-Friday. Hablamos español.

Our company works on a first come, first serve basis. We will place an apartment on hold and no longer perform showings once a security deposit is placed on the unit. Application fee: $30 per person when submitted online or $40 paper application per person.

#RegoRealty #AvailableAptRegoRealty #CallRegoRealtyNow
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/regorealty
Follow us on Instagram: @regorealty

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5787375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 41 Adams Street have any available units?
41 Adams Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hartford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hartford Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 Adams Street have?
Some of 41 Adams Street's amenities include w/d hookup, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Adams Street currently offering any rent specials?
41 Adams Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Adams Street pet-friendly?
No, 41 Adams Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hartford.
Does 41 Adams Street offer parking?
Yes, 41 Adams Street does offer parking.
Does 41 Adams Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Adams Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Adams Street have a pool?
No, 41 Adams Street does not have a pool.
Does 41 Adams Street have accessible units?
No, 41 Adams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Adams Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Adams Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

915 Main Street
915 Main St
Hartford, CT 06103
Spectra Park
100 Trumbull Street
Hartford, CT 06103
Capitol View
600 Asylum Ave
Hartford, CT 06105
Carriage Place
36 Forest Street
Hartford, CT 06105
Spectra Plaza
5 Constitution Plz
Hartford, CT 06103
210 Farmington Avenue
210 Farmington Ave
Hartford, CT 06105
The Metropolitan
266 Pearl St
Hartford, CT 06103
41 Niles Street
41 Niles St
Hartford, CT 06105

Similar Pages

Hartford 1 BedroomsHartford 2 BedroomsHartford Apartments with ParkingHartford Dog Friendly ApartmentsHartford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CTChicopee, MANew London, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTAmherst Center, MANorthampton, MAEast Hartford, CT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Asylum HillDowntown HartfordFrog HollowSouth Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Capital Community CollegeUniversity of HartfordTrinity CollegeAlbertus Magnus CollegeThree Rivers Community College