Bright and spacious first floor apartment in Hartford! At $1200/month, this one bedroom, one bathroom unit includes heat, water, gas range and electricity! Great location, walking distance to shopping and dining and less than a mile from the UCONN Law School and Hartford Seminary. Convenient to I-84 and I-91, as well as local public transportation. 1 off street, assigned parking space. Credit check and proof of income required. No pets, no smoking.