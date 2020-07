Amenities

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY ROOMMATE NEEDED ONE BEDROOM FOR RENT. YOU WILL SHARE THE BATHROOM, KITCHEN AND LIVING AREA WITH ANOTHER TENANT . Sunny end unit. Bedroom has a large closet 13x12 ceiling fan and is east facing. Share the full bathroom, kitchen and living space. Nice deck on the back of the unit for additional space. Condo complex has a pool. Coin op laundry available in the lower level, where storage is also. Utilities included.