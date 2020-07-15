All apartments in Hartford County
Find more places like 121 Walek Farms Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hartford County, CT
/
121 Walek Farms Road
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:15 AM

121 Walek Farms Road

121 Walek Farms Road · (860) 387-7191
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

121 Walek Farms Road, Hartford County, CT 06040
Keeney

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 121 Walek Farms Road · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Colonial - Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath single family home in Manchester.

Beautiful open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and plenty of storage space. Attractive hardwood flooring. Central air conditioning. Formal living room and dining room with charming built-ins.

Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan, a walk-in closet and full updated bathroom with glass shower stall. The other 2 spacious bedrooms and full bath with tub wrap up the upstairs which overlooks the main level.

Fully finished basement. Private outdoor decks. Great for entertaining! No Smoking.

Tenant pays all utilities including gas heat & electric hot water, general electric, trash and water/sewer. Tenant responsible for landscaping, lawn maintenance and snow removal.

Application fee of $35 required for all applicants over 18. 1st month's rent and 1-month security deposit to move-in. Household gross monthly income must be at least 3x the rental rate. Owner looks for a minimum credit score of 650. If owner considers an application with credit under 650, an increased security deposit may apply. Showings by appointment only.

Professionally Managed by Robert C. White & Company.
Broker: Robert C. White & Company.

-Parking: Driveway and 2 Car Garage.
-Heat: Gas paid by tenant.
-Hot Water: Electric paid by tenant.
-Pets: At owners discretion. Fee applies. No aggressive breeds.
-Washer/Dryer: Included.

(RLNE4737538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Walek Farms Road have any available units?
121 Walek Farms Road has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 121 Walek Farms Road have?
Some of 121 Walek Farms Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Walek Farms Road currently offering any rent specials?
121 Walek Farms Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Walek Farms Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Walek Farms Road is pet friendly.
Does 121 Walek Farms Road offer parking?
Yes, 121 Walek Farms Road offers parking.
Does 121 Walek Farms Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 Walek Farms Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Walek Farms Road have a pool?
No, 121 Walek Farms Road does not have a pool.
Does 121 Walek Farms Road have accessible units?
No, 121 Walek Farms Road does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Walek Farms Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Walek Farms Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Walek Farms Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 121 Walek Farms Road has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 121 Walek Farms Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hartford 21
221 Trumbull St
Hartford, CT 06103
915 Main Street
915 Main St
Hartford, CT 06103
Velvet Mill
185 Pine St
Manchester, CT 06040
Avon Place
46 Avonwood Rd
Collinsville, CT 06001
81 Arch
81 Arch Street
Hartford, CT 06103
Faith Manor
402 Albany Avenue
Hartford, CT 06120
Greenfield Village
1800 Silas Deane Highway
Wethersfield, CT 06067
The Metropolitan
266 Pearl St
Hartford, CT 06103

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTWorcester, MAMeriden, CTMilford city, CTMiddletown, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWaterbury, CTNorwich, CT
West Haven, CTNew London, CTWethersfield, CTEast Hartford, CTWestfield, MAShelton, CTThompsonville, CTRockville, CTBroad Brook, CTSimsbury Center, CTWindsor Locks, CTCollinsville, CT
Glastonbury Center, CTBristol, CTNew Britain, CTTorrington, CTNaugatuck, CTWallingford Center, CTChicopee, MANorth Haven, CTWillimantic, CTEssex Village, CTEast Haven, CTAnsonia, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeCapital Community College
University of HartfordThree Rivers Community College
University of New Haven
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity