121 Walek Farms Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Colonial - Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath single family home in Manchester.



Beautiful open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and plenty of storage space. Attractive hardwood flooring. Central air conditioning. Formal living room and dining room with charming built-ins.



Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan, a walk-in closet and full updated bathroom with glass shower stall. The other 2 spacious bedrooms and full bath with tub wrap up the upstairs which overlooks the main level.



Fully finished basement. Private outdoor decks. Great for entertaining! No Smoking.



Tenant pays all utilities including gas heat & electric hot water, general electric, trash and water/sewer. Tenant responsible for landscaping, lawn maintenance and snow removal.



Application fee of $35 required for all applicants over 18. 1st month's rent and 1-month security deposit to move-in. Household gross monthly income must be at least 3x the rental rate. Owner looks for a minimum credit score of 650. If owner considers an application with credit under 650, an increased security deposit may apply. Showings by appointment only.



Professionally Managed by Robert C. White & Company.

Broker: Robert C. White & Company.



-Parking: Driveway and 2 Car Garage.

-Heat: Gas paid by tenant.

-Hot Water: Electric paid by tenant.

-Pets: At owners discretion. Fee applies. No aggressive breeds.

-Washer/Dryer: Included.



(RLNE4737538)