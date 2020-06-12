/
3 bedroom apartments
14 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Guilford Center, CT
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Cherry St 6
110 Cherry St, Guilford Center, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2300 sqft
Unit 6 Available 07/20/20 Condo for rent - Property Id: 297050 Beautiful French country style condo with newer appliances And central AC & natural gas heat and hot water.
Results within 1 mile of Guilford Center
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
58 Trailwood Drive
58 Trailwood Drive, New Haven County, CT
Well cared for 4 br home with an office, hardwood floors and updated kitchen, Landlord provides basic cable, wireless internet, trash removal, lawn/exterior care and resides in separate in-law, similar to a duplex. Use of privte yard and 1 garage.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
368 Three Mile Course
368 Three Mile Course, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2106 sqft
Fantastic open concept ranch in convenient location just south of Route 1. Fully and stylishly remodeled kitchen and baths. Hardwood floors throughout, warm air heat and central air conditioning. Private and spacious back yard with patio.
Results within 5 miles of Guilford Center
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
25 Parker Avenue
25 Parker Avenue, Madison Center, CT
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
3101 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR THE MONTH OF JULY. Built in 2011, this 3 bedroom home, all with ensuite baths, has the open concept all desire. The entrance level hosts the 2 car garage, Family Room and multiple access points to wonderful outdoor patio space.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
744 Route 80
744 Old Toll Road, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1175 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Cottage Style Single Family - This charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home is conveniently located on Route 80 in Guilford and features beautiful exposed wood beams and indoor architecture.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
24 Linden Lane
24 Linden Lane, Madison Center, CT
Stunning, renovated East Wharf beach home with spacious yard, patio and outdoor shower. Walking/biking distance to town and all beaches. Steps from East Wharf Beach.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
106 Buffalo Bay Road
106 Buffalo Bay Road, New Haven County, CT
Six bedroom home situated on appr. one acre in the private beach association enclave of Buffalo Bay, with access to Association`s beach and tennis courts, steps from the house. Tranquil private waterfront setting close to town center.
Last updated February 16 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
30 Lawson Drive
30 Lawson Drive, Madison Center, CT
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1918 sqft
Summer in the coastal town of Madison! Just a short walk to desirable East Wharf beach from this newly renovated cape. Everything is brand new, including most of the furniture.
Results within 10 miles of Guilford Center
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
140 Liberty Street
140 Liberty Street, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Desirable furnished Liberty Street private home for lease. Charmingly restored, fully furnished antique 3-bedroom, 3-bath cape plus separate 1 bedroom/1-bath guest house. Available now through September, 2020 and possibly longer.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
9 Parker Memorial Drive
9 Parker Memorial Drive, Branford Center, CT
Magnificent setting overlooking Branford Harbor. Full water views from almost every room. As close to living on an island but being on land. Access to 2 sandy beaches, playground. Full wrapround porch with amazing views.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
100 Hull Road
100 Hull Road, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2686 sqft
Partially furnished colonial in one of Madison's favorite neighborhoods. Easy access to beaches and town from this attractive home. Check out the home video to see what life at 100 Hull Rd has to offer.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
231 Blueberry Lane
231 Blueberry Lane, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1499 sqft
Extraordinary opportunity!! Act fast on this Townhouse offering 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and 2 half bathrooms.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
4 Quonnipaug Hill Road
4 Quonnipaug Hill Road, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2424 sqft
Enjoy the Beautiful Lake Views from this very well maintained Cape-Style home in North Guilford. There are lots of recent updates! The remodeled Kitchen is very spacious and has Wood Cabinets, Granite Counters, Tile Floor & Newer Appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1 Parker Memorial Drive
1 Parker Memorial Drive, Branford Center, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1129 sqft
August and September availability only. Direct waterfront, furnished, seasonal property located on private property within Parker Memorial Park. Beautiful views of Branford Harbor.
