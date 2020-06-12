/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 AM
78 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Greenwich, CT
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,910
1654 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Downtown Greenwich
1 Unit Available
32 Ridge Street
32 Ridge Street, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Central Greenwich 2 Bedroom Duplex with Two Full Baths. Hardwood Floors, Central air and A Garage! Quiet Tree lined street, Quick walk to town, shops,parks, Greenwich Ave and Railroad.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Downtown Greenwich
1 Unit Available
41 Ridge Street
41 Ridge Street, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
Lovely renovated 2 bedroom 2nd/3rd floor unit in the heart of Greenwich. Located in the wonderful Ridge Street neighborhood a few blocks from 'The Avenue'', just steps from Metro North, shops, restaurants, schools and awesome parks.
Results within 1 mile of Greenwich
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Byram
1 Unit Available
104 Ritch Avenue
104 Ritch Avenue West, Byram, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1576 sqft
''GREENWICH TERRACE'' BEAUTIFUL TOWN HOME DEVELOPMENT. SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM DUPLEX WITH TWO AND A HALF BATHS. MASTER SUITE WITH JACUZZI TUB, GENEROUS CLOSETS, HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGH-OUT, CENTRAL AIR, GARAGE. BEAUTIFUL PARK LIKE SETTING.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Chickahominy
1 Unit Available
5 Glen Street
5 Glen Street, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2004 sqft
Stunning fully renovated 2-3 bedroom townhouse in Harbor View Park community. Open concept dining room and living room with gleaming hardwood floors, marble fireplace, and private balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Greenwich
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
25 Units Available
TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1391 sqft
At TGM Anchor Point, you'll be minutes from all Stamford has to offer, but far away from the ordinary. The waterfront lifestyle you deserve awaits you. Come home to TGM Anchor Point.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Harbor Point
34 Units Available
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1170 sqft
Located between the East Branch and Long Island Sound, this community provides residents with beautiful views, walk-in closets and extra storage. Luxury amenities include clubhouse, concierge, gym and on-site swimming pool. In-unit laundry provided.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Downtown Stamford
18 Units Available
Stamford Corners
1455 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,441
1258 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, community clubroom and heated pool. Units include gas-burning fireplaces, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Metro North Station and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Stamford
23 Units Available
Summer House Apartments in Downtown Stamford
184 Summer St, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,066
1409 sqft
Discover the best that Stamford, Connecticut, has to offer—be one of the few who live in Summer House high-rise apartments.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown Stamford
66 Units Available
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1149 sqft
Welcome to your 75 Tresser Stamford, CT apartments! Our modern community is proudly the hub of an energetic, urban existence. 75 Tresser offers luxurious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sleek and elegant finishes.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
Downtown Stamford
41 Units Available
121 Towne
121 Towne St, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,821
1265 sqft
Close to Scalzi Park, Cubeta Stadium, J.M. Wright Technical School and Hart Magnet Elementary. Rooftop deck with pool and fire pit. Residents enjoy 24-hour gym, hardwood floors, courtyard and extra storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
14 Units Available
The Mariner
21 Willett Ave, Port Chester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,914
1291 sqft
Close to I-287 and I-95. Luxury apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and a bathtub. Resident amenities include concierge service, parking, a lobby, a gym and a business center.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown Stamford
57 Units Available
Atlantic Station
355 Atlantic St, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1158 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, garbage disposals and pet-friendly amenities, all in a convenient downtown location. Just a short distance from the trains; this is a commuter's paradise.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Harbor Point
58 Units Available
NV @ Harbor Point
100 Commons Park North, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1374 sqft
Luxurious apartment amenities include reclaimed wood flooring, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 14-hour gym, grills, and fire pits. Excellent location close to train, shopping, and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown Stamford
42 Units Available
Vela on the Park
1011 Washington Boulevard, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1090 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments with large windows and wide-plank flooring. Pet-friendly community features a Skydeck, free parking and solarium resident lounge. Prime Stamford location near shops and dining options.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
4 Units Available
Baypointe
112 Southfield Ave, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
1324 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Perfectly situated along the Long Island Sound, Baypointe is Stamford's newest boutique apartment community.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Old Greenwich
1 Unit Available
51 Forest Avenue
51 Forest Avenue, Old Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1334 sqft
Very special two story unit with vaulted ceilings in living room and master bedroom and a versatile floor plan.Hardwood floors throughout first floor with fireplace in living room, balcony, dining area. Master bedroom and en-suite bathroom.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
98 Southfield Avenue
98 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1356 sqft
Stamford Waterfront living at its finest!! Take advantage of this rare opportunity to own a direct waterfront townhouse Penthouse! 40 foot deep water dock. Simply stunning water and cityscape views.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Harbor Point
1 Unit Available
3 Harbor Point Road
3 Harbor Point Road, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,380
1044 sqft
The Beacon offers beautifully appointed finishes and SS appliances, gas cooktop, quartz countertops. The unit features 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
77 Havemeyer Lane
77 Havemeyer Lane, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1589 sqft
Upscale, carefree living at Palmer Hill! A rare gated luxury community...This one-level, bright and elegant 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo features 9' ceilings, hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
1 Unit Available
1 Broad Street
1 West Broad Street, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
1530 sqft
Luxurious 2 BED 2.5 BATH in Full Service Concierge 1 Broad Street Stamford, 16th floor facing east, very bright and sunny with floor to ceiling unobstructed panoramic views. Gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances and wine fridge.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Harbor Point
1 Unit Available
850 Pacific Street
850 Pacific St, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,375
1444 sqft
Experience the allure of luxury with a brand new 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome for rent! This open floor plan providing natural light throughout is perfect for those seeking more space to live and work at home.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Cos Cob
1 Unit Available
11 River Road
11 River Road, Cos Cob, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1104 sqft
LUXURY DIRECT WATERFRONT, LIGHT FILLED OPEN PLAN 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH UNIT, WITH GATED UNDERGROUND GARAGE AND ADDITIONAL STORAGE. RENT INCLUDES HEAT/A/C AND WATER. ALL NEW HARDWOODS AND CARPETING INSTALLED.
