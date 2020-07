Amenities

pet friendly parking fireplace

Central Greenwich living at its best: three or four bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and private back yard in main house of this two-family property. Family room off the eat-in kitchen, living room with fireplace, and formal dining room. Set on a lovely and quiet street walking distance to train and Avenue. Two assigned parking spaces. Pets will be considered.