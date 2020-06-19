Old Danbury Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking bbq/grill lobby

And the living is easy! This one bedroom apartment features granite counters, full size laundry, an open floor plan, generous closets and so much more! The spacious kitchen and living room/dining room are perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Located within walking distance to the train, downtown Wilton Center, the newly created Norwalk River walking trail and so much more! Start your morning in the fitness center, relax on the outdoor patio while you grill dinner in the evening. Ample parking just steps from the main lobby. Convenient, clean and well-appointed! Video tour available and in-person showings available with recommended precautions taken.