All apartments in Fairfield County
Find more places like Old Danbury Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfield County, CT
/
Old Danbury Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:33 PM

Old Danbury Road

31 Old Danbury Road · (203) 546-0315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

31 Old Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT 06897

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$1,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 847 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
lobby
And the living is easy! This one bedroom apartment features granite counters, full size laundry, an open floor plan, generous closets and so much more! The spacious kitchen and living room/dining room are perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Located within walking distance to the train, downtown Wilton Center, the newly created Norwalk River walking trail and so much more! Start your morning in the fitness center, relax on the outdoor patio while you grill dinner in the evening. Ample parking just steps from the main lobby. Convenient, clean and well-appointed! Video tour available and in-person showings available with recommended precautions taken.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Old Danbury Road have any available units?
Old Danbury Road has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Old Danbury Road have?
Some of Old Danbury Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Old Danbury Road currently offering any rent specials?
Old Danbury Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Old Danbury Road pet-friendly?
No, Old Danbury Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfield County.
Does Old Danbury Road offer parking?
Yes, Old Danbury Road offers parking.
Does Old Danbury Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Old Danbury Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Old Danbury Road have a pool?
No, Old Danbury Road does not have a pool.
Does Old Danbury Road have accessible units?
No, Old Danbury Road does not have accessible units.
Does Old Danbury Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Old Danbury Road has units with dishwashers.
Does Old Danbury Road have units with air conditioning?
No, Old Danbury Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Old Danbury Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Residences on Bedford
1425 Bedford St
Stamford, CT 06905
Stamford Corners
1455 Washington Blvd
Stamford, CT 06902
Atlantic Station
355 Atlantic St
Stamford, CT 06901
Avalon Darien
137 Hollow Tree Ridge Rd
Darien, CT 06820
Trademark Fairfield
665 Commerce Drive
Stamford, CT 06824
Avalon New Canaan
100 Avalon Dr E
Stamford, CT 06840
Sofi at 50 Forest
50 Forest St
Stamford, CT 06901
Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road
116 Danbury Rd
Stamford, CT 06897

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bronx, NYNew Haven, CTStamford, CTYonkers, NYMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWaterbury, CTWest Haven, CTShelton, CT
Coram, NYNorth Haven, CTPort Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYStratford, CTGreenwich, CTNaugatuck, CTAnsonia, CTBridgeport, CTTrumbull, CTHarrison, NYDarien, CT
Ridgefield, CTCos Cob, CTMount Kisco, NYRye, NYWestport, CTOld Greenwich, CTMamaroneck, NYPort Jefferson, NYScarsdale, NYMount Sinai, NYPort Jefferson Station, NYLarchmont, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of Bridgeport
University of New HavenNorwalk Community College
Yale University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity