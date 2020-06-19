All apartments in Fairfield County
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:13 PM

96 Seminary Street

96 Seminary Street · No Longer Available
Location

96 Seminary Street, Fairfield County, CT 06840

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Sunny, charming in-town Colonial convenient to train and shopping. No smoking, pets negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96 Seminary Street have any available units?
96 Seminary Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 96 Seminary Street have?
Some of 96 Seminary Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 96 Seminary Street currently offering any rent specials?
96 Seminary Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 Seminary Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 96 Seminary Street is pet friendly.
Does 96 Seminary Street offer parking?
Yes, 96 Seminary Street offers parking.
Does 96 Seminary Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 96 Seminary Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 Seminary Street have a pool?
No, 96 Seminary Street does not have a pool.
Does 96 Seminary Street have accessible units?
No, 96 Seminary Street does not have accessible units.
Does 96 Seminary Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 96 Seminary Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 96 Seminary Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 96 Seminary Street does not have units with air conditioning.
