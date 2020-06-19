Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fairfield County
Find more places like 96 Seminary Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fairfield County, CT
/
96 Seminary Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:13 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
96 Seminary Street
96 Seminary Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
96 Seminary Street, Fairfield County, CT 06840
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Sunny, charming in-town Colonial convenient to train and shopping. No smoking, pets negotiable.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 96 Seminary Street have any available units?
96 Seminary Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairfield County, CT
.
What amenities does 96 Seminary Street have?
Some of 96 Seminary Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 96 Seminary Street currently offering any rent specials?
96 Seminary Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 Seminary Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 96 Seminary Street is pet friendly.
Does 96 Seminary Street offer parking?
Yes, 96 Seminary Street offers parking.
Does 96 Seminary Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 96 Seminary Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 Seminary Street have a pool?
No, 96 Seminary Street does not have a pool.
Does 96 Seminary Street have accessible units?
No, 96 Seminary Street does not have accessible units.
Does 96 Seminary Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 96 Seminary Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 96 Seminary Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 96 Seminary Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Residences on Bedford
1425 Bedford St
Stamford, CT 06905
Avalon Darien
137 Hollow Tree Ridge Rd
Darien, CT 06820
Sofi at 50 Forest
50 Forest St
Stamford, CT 06901
1111 Stratford
1111 Stratford Ave
Stratford, CT 06615
Vault Apartments
120 Towne St
Stamford, CT 06902
Stamford Urby
1 Greyrock Place
Stamford, CT 06901
The Waypointe Apartments
515 West Ave
Norwalk, CT 06850
1 Kennedy Flats
1 Kennedy Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bronx, NY
New Haven, CT
Stamford, CT
Yonkers, NY
Milford city, CT
Norwalk, CT
New Rochelle, NY
Danbury, CT
White Plains, NY
Waterbury, CT
West Haven, CT
Shelton, CT
Coram, NY
North Haven, CT
Port Chester, NY
Glen Cove, NY
Stratford, CT
Greenwich, CT
Naugatuck, CT
Ansonia, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Trumbull, CT
Harrison, NY
Darien, CT
Ridgefield, CT
Cos Cob, CT
Mount Kisco, NY
Rye, NY
Westport, CT
Old Greenwich, CT
Mamaroneck, NY
Port Jefferson, NY
Scarsdale, NY
Mount Sinai, NY
Port Jefferson Station, NY
Larchmont, NY
Apartments Near Colleges
Albertus Magnus College
University of Bridgeport
University of New Haven
Norwalk Community College
Yale University