All apartments in Fairfield County
Find more places like 95 Nichols Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfield County, CT
/
95 Nichols Avenue
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:35 AM

95 Nichols Avenue

95 Nichols Avenue · (914) 837-5983
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

95 Nichols Avenue, Fairfield County, CT 06825
Stratfield Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Wonderful Updated Fairfield Single Family Colonial. Home features updated Kitchen with New Range, New Dishwasher, & Granite Counter Top. Open floor plan to Dinning room & living room. Updated half bath located on main level. Bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor. The Master bedroom has a full bath with new vanity. All the mechanics of the home are updated. Newer Water heater, and top of the line Central AC, 2 zones.Energy Efficient! Wash & Dry in lower level. The partial finished basement can be used for a den/office/playroom. Cedar Closet located in attic. Bulkhead walk out to large enclosed carport. Fenced in yard. Very desirable neighborhood. 5 min drive to train station, plenty of parking. Shopping right around corner. 2 min walk to park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 Nichols Avenue have any available units?
95 Nichols Avenue has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 95 Nichols Avenue have?
Some of 95 Nichols Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 Nichols Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
95 Nichols Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 Nichols Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 95 Nichols Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfield County.
Does 95 Nichols Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 95 Nichols Avenue offers parking.
Does 95 Nichols Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 95 Nichols Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 Nichols Avenue have a pool?
No, 95 Nichols Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 95 Nichols Avenue have accessible units?
No, 95 Nichols Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 95 Nichols Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 95 Nichols Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 95 Nichols Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 95 Nichols Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 95 Nichols Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road
116 Danbury Rd
Stamford, CT 06897
Sheffield SoNo
55 N Water St
Norwalk, CT 06854
Putnam Green
31 Putnam Grn
Greenwich, CT 06830
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd
Stamford, CT 06901
Merion Riverwalk
185 Canal St
Shelton, CT 06484
The Berkeley
500 West Ave
Norwalk, CT 06850
1200 Bedford
1200 Bedford Street
Stamford, CT 06901
Parallel 41
1340 Washington Boulevard
Stamford, CT 06902

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bronx, NYNew Haven, CTStamford, CTYonkers, NYMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWaterbury, CTWest Haven, CTShelton, CT
Coram, NYNorth Haven, CTPort Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYStratford, CTGreenwich, CTNaugatuck, CTAnsonia, CTBridgeport, CTTrumbull, CTHarrison, NYDarien, CT
Ridgefield, CTCos Cob, CTMount Kisco, NYRye, NYWestport, CTOld Greenwich, CTMamaroneck, NYPort Jefferson, NYScarsdale, NYMount Sinai, NYPort Jefferson Station, NYLarchmont, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of Bridgeport
University of New HavenNorwalk Community College
Yale University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity