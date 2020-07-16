95 Nichols Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated air conditioning

Wonderful Updated Fairfield Single Family Colonial. Home features updated Kitchen with New Range, New Dishwasher, & Granite Counter Top. Open floor plan to Dinning room & living room. Updated half bath located on main level. Bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor. The Master bedroom has a full bath with new vanity. All the mechanics of the home are updated. Newer Water heater, and top of the line Central AC, 2 zones.Energy Efficient! Wash & Dry in lower level. The partial finished basement can be used for a den/office/playroom. Cedar Closet located in attic. Bulkhead walk out to large enclosed carport. Fenced in yard. Very desirable neighborhood. 5 min drive to train station, plenty of parking. Shopping right around corner. 2 min walk to park.