Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Furnished year round WATERFRONT rental on Squantz Pond. 3 bedroom, 2 bath cape cod with main level master, laundry hook up on lower level,paved parking for 2 cars. Enjoy private backyard access and views of Squantz Pond this summer and beyond. Enjoy swimming, picnicking or just relaxing by the water.

RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES, HEAT/ELECTRIC, TRASH,MOWING AND SNOW REMOVAL. IMMEDIATE AVAILABILITY!