Fairfield County, CT
51 Short Hill Lane
Last updated May 23 2020 at 1:59 AM

51 Short Hill Lane

51 Short Hill Lane · (203) 610-2923
Location

51 Short Hill Lane, Fairfield County, CT 06825

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$11,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2480 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool table
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool table
Beautiful short-term or long term furnished 2019 renovated home in the beach community of Fairfield, CT. Open floor plan with modern amenities in a fantastic, central location. 4/5 bedroom rooms, 3.5 baths is designed for todays life style. Approx 2,600 sq ft on two floor, with 1000sq/ft balcony for entertaining, plus an additional 1080 sq/ft fully renovated walk-out lower level(Additional bedroom w/ full bath and play-room/bonus room). Perfect retreat with oversized level backyard. Lake Mohegan park is just 2 minutes away. (Virtual furnishings, there will be all brand new furniture except pool table and gym)SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL, $11,500 /MTH for MAY, then $14,500/month JUNE/JULY/AUGUST-ALSO FOR SALE $750,975.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Short Hill Lane have any available units?
51 Short Hill Lane has a unit available for $11,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 51 Short Hill Lane have?
Some of 51 Short Hill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Short Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
51 Short Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Short Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 51 Short Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfield County.
Does 51 Short Hill Lane offer parking?
No, 51 Short Hill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 51 Short Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 Short Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Short Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 51 Short Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 51 Short Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 51 Short Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Short Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 Short Hill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 51 Short Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 Short Hill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
