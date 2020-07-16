51 Short Hill Lane

Amenities

Beautiful short-term or long term furnished 2019 renovated home in the beach community of Fairfield, CT. Open floor plan with modern amenities in a fantastic, central location. 4/5 bedroom rooms, 3.5 baths is designed for todays life style. Approx 2,600 sq ft on two floor, with 1000sq/ft balcony for entertaining, plus an additional 1080 sq/ft fully renovated walk-out lower level(Additional bedroom w/ full bath and play-room/bonus room). Perfect retreat with oversized level backyard. Lake Mohegan park is just 2 minutes away. (Virtual furnishings, there will be all brand new furniture except pool table and gym)SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL, $11,500 /MTH for MAY, then $14,500/month JUNE/JULY/AUGUST-ALSO FOR SALE $750,975.