40 Thunder Hill Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Wonderful rental opportunity at end of quiet cul-de-sac street within minutes to downtown Ridgefield. If you enjoy entertaining this house has it ALL. For your outdoor enjoyment and large gatherings, you will love the oversized stone patio with outdoor kitchen and fireplace in which to gather around. The large deck is ideal for dining al-fresco and having sunset watching parties. And in the colder months, host a super bowl party in the oversized family room and utilize the wet bar on the walkout lower level for refreshments. The open kitchen provides good space for preparing meals or serving party snacks at the breakfast bar. When your not creating memories with family and friends, this 4 bedroom/3 full bath home is ideal for enjoying quiet living while having a full view of the changing seasons. Light and bright throughout and ample room to spread out. The newly added luxurious master suite features a stone fireplace, French doors leading to a balcony and a beautiful bathroom w/ dual vanities, soaking tub and walk in shower. Laundry and mudroom on first floor for added convenience. Two car garage and large parking area for all your guests. Propane heat for added efficiency. Peace and solitude await you here in this beautiful setting nestled up against the treetops. Whole house generator. Available partially furnished for a year. Subject to satisfactory credit check, income and references. Ask about your fur babies too.