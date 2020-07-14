All apartments in Fairfield County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

40 Thunder Hill Lane

40 Thunder Hill Lane · (203) 501-0581
Location

40 Thunder Hill Lane, Fairfield County, CT 06877

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3360 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Wonderful rental opportunity at end of quiet cul-de-sac street within minutes to downtown Ridgefield. If you enjoy entertaining this house has it ALL. For your outdoor enjoyment and large gatherings, you will love the oversized stone patio with outdoor kitchen and fireplace in which to gather around. The large deck is ideal for dining al-fresco and having sunset watching parties. And in the colder months, host a super bowl party in the oversized family room and utilize the wet bar on the walkout lower level for refreshments. The open kitchen provides good space for preparing meals or serving party snacks at the breakfast bar. When your not creating memories with family and friends, this 4 bedroom/3 full bath home is ideal for enjoying quiet living while having a full view of the changing seasons. Light and bright throughout and ample room to spread out. The newly added luxurious master suite features a stone fireplace, French doors leading to a balcony and a beautiful bathroom w/ dual vanities, soaking tub and walk in shower. Laundry and mudroom on first floor for added convenience. Two car garage and large parking area for all your guests. Propane heat for added efficiency. Peace and solitude await you here in this beautiful setting nestled up against the treetops. Whole house generator. Available partially furnished for a year. Subject to satisfactory credit check, income and references. Ask about your fur babies too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Thunder Hill Lane have any available units?
40 Thunder Hill Lane has a unit available for $5,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 40 Thunder Hill Lane have?
Some of 40 Thunder Hill Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Thunder Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
40 Thunder Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Thunder Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 40 Thunder Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfield County.
Does 40 Thunder Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 40 Thunder Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 40 Thunder Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 Thunder Hill Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Thunder Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 40 Thunder Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 40 Thunder Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 40 Thunder Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Thunder Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 Thunder Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Thunder Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 Thunder Hill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
