3 Selden Lane

1 year rental, fully furnished! This idyllic country home provides the ultimate in seclusion and relaxation. A gated stone entrance leads to over 3 fenced acres of lush green landscaping, including a vegetable garden. The main floor offers an updated kitchen with Calcutta countertops, a spacious family room, billiard room, and great room with fireplace, grand piano and expansive backyard views. A breezeway leads to the luxurious master suite with updated bath. Three additional bedrooms with en suite bathrooms complete the main floor and two separate second floor spaces provide an additional 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. The lower level offers a bunkroom, playroom, gym and 2 updated full bathrooms. Your own private camp, complete with pool, tennis court, playground and stone patios.