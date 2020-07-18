All apartments in Fairfield County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

3 Selden Lane

3 Selden Lane · (203) 900-4020
Location

3 Selden Lane, Fairfield County, CT 06831

Price and availability

8 Bedrooms

Unit 8 Bed · Avail. now

$28,750

8 Bed · 10 Bath · 7104 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
pool table
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
pool table
tennis court
1 year rental, fully furnished! This idyllic country home provides the ultimate in seclusion and relaxation. A gated stone entrance leads to over 3 fenced acres of lush green landscaping, including a vegetable garden. The main floor offers an updated kitchen with Calcutta countertops, a spacious family room, billiard room, and great room with fireplace, grand piano and expansive backyard views. A breezeway leads to the luxurious master suite with updated bath. Three additional bedrooms with en suite bathrooms complete the main floor and two separate second floor spaces provide an additional 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. The lower level offers a bunkroom, playroom, gym and 2 updated full bathrooms. Your own private camp, complete with pool, tennis court, playground and stone patios.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Selden Lane have any available units?
3 Selden Lane has a unit available for $28,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 Selden Lane have?
Some of 3 Selden Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Selden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3 Selden Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Selden Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3 Selden Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfield County.
Does 3 Selden Lane offer parking?
No, 3 Selden Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3 Selden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Selden Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Selden Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3 Selden Lane has a pool.
Does 3 Selden Lane have accessible units?
No, 3 Selden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Selden Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Selden Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Selden Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Selden Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
