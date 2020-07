Amenities

dishwasher all utils included parking microwave internet access refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED in monthly rent (cable/internet/phone extra)! Move right in to this 2nd floor, ranch-style, clean & bright rental. Lots of closet space, large kitchen, and separate laundry area on 1st floor. Excellent location - walk to train, town, restaurant, shops, and bike to the beach. Enjoy all of Fairfield's fantastic amenities and school system. Available August 1st!!!