2101 Fairfield Beach Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage guest suite

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage guest suite new construction

Live the dream! Stunning Long Island Sound direct waterfront NEW construction on a prime stretch of Fairfield Beach Road with jaw-dropping 180-degree views from every room. Built by Coastal Luxury Homes, this custom home benefits from a truly one-of-one setting, including a 400SF beachfront deck directly on Long Island Sound and a 600SF boathouse, dock and patio on Pine Creek. Open-plan and flexible living spaces include kitchen and family room with expanse of windows taking in that stunning view and a first floor guest suite that easily doubles as an office -- and offers sunset views over Pine Creek. On the second floor, the master suite takes advantage of the Sound views while the two additional bedrooms and bath draw the eye out to the Sound and creekside water views, boats and sunsets. Third floor has a large bonus room and additional full bath -- perfect for entertaining space or a 5th bedroom -- plus access to a rooftop deck with spectacular views across the Sound. On the ground floor there are 2+ parking spots, a covered 3-season room and an expansive 600SF beachfront deck for the ultimate entertaining space. This unique property also includes a creekside boathouse with 2-car garage and additional patio for the perfect place to relax after a day of boating. There is simply no other property available offering this full waterfront lifestyle on Fairfield Beach. Completion in August.