2101 Fairfield Beach Road
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:18 AM

2101 Fairfield Beach Road

2101 Fairfield Beach Road · (917) 744-5089
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2101 Fairfield Beach Road, Fairfield County, CT 06824

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
new construction
Live the dream! Stunning Long Island Sound direct waterfront NEW construction on a prime stretch of Fairfield Beach Road with jaw-dropping 180-degree views from every room. Built by Coastal Luxury Homes, this custom home benefits from a truly one-of-one setting, including a 400SF beachfront deck directly on Long Island Sound and a 600SF boathouse, dock and patio on Pine Creek. Open-plan and flexible living spaces include kitchen and family room with expanse of windows taking in that stunning view and a first floor guest suite that easily doubles as an office -- and offers sunset views over Pine Creek. On the second floor, the master suite takes advantage of the Sound views while the two additional bedrooms and bath draw the eye out to the Sound and creekside water views, boats and sunsets. Third floor has a large bonus room and additional full bath -- perfect for entertaining space or a 5th bedroom -- plus access to a rooftop deck with spectacular views across the Sound. On the ground floor there are 2+ parking spots, a covered 3-season room and an expansive 600SF beachfront deck for the ultimate entertaining space. This unique property also includes a creekside boathouse with 2-car garage and additional patio for the perfect place to relax after a day of boating. There is simply no other property available offering this full waterfront lifestyle on Fairfield Beach. Completion in August.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 Fairfield Beach Road have any available units?
2101 Fairfield Beach Road has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2101 Fairfield Beach Road have?
Some of 2101 Fairfield Beach Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 Fairfield Beach Road currently offering any rent specials?
2101 Fairfield Beach Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 Fairfield Beach Road pet-friendly?
No, 2101 Fairfield Beach Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfield County.
Does 2101 Fairfield Beach Road offer parking?
Yes, 2101 Fairfield Beach Road offers parking.
Does 2101 Fairfield Beach Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2101 Fairfield Beach Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 Fairfield Beach Road have a pool?
No, 2101 Fairfield Beach Road does not have a pool.
Does 2101 Fairfield Beach Road have accessible units?
No, 2101 Fairfield Beach Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 Fairfield Beach Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2101 Fairfield Beach Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2101 Fairfield Beach Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2101 Fairfield Beach Road does not have units with air conditioning.
