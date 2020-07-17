2087 Fairfield Beach Road

Amenities

"Seaesta" A fabulous water front luxury home with stunning views across Long Island Sound offers you the perfect rental at the waters edge. The large covered porch has Adirondack seating that invites you to relax and watch sunsets over Pine Creek while enjoying sea breezes off Long Island Sound. Recently refurbished by White Birch Studios to offer comfortable living at every turn and at all levels. Step in and enjoy the open concept living/dining area, a spacious kitchen,wet bar, fireplace and dining space for 12+inside. Or you can dine alfresco-with patio dining for 8 just above the beach.A perfect space for entertaining large or small groups no matter what the weather is.The ultimate master suite on the third floor offers an escape with a beautiful remolded bath two sitting rooms and loft ,perfect for relaxing or home office. The large windows and views of the water are at every turn and offer the best panorama of Fairfield Beach. You will not be disappointed, every day a new experience at the waters edge and forever views across the Sound.This is the largest house for rent on Fairfield Beach and has parking for 4 cars. House comes with all linens and the best accouterments for a chef's kitchen. Offered annually at $144,000. start date 10/01/2020, academic rental at $90,000. Monthly options Oct-May $15,000 /month