Fairfield County, CT
2087 Fairfield Beach Road
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:19 AM

2087 Fairfield Beach Road

2087 Fairfield Beach Road · (203) 221-0666
Location

2087 Fairfield Beach Road, Fairfield County, CT 06824

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
"Seaesta" A fabulous water front luxury home with stunning views across Long Island Sound offers you the perfect rental at the waters edge. The large covered porch has Adirondack seating that invites you to relax and watch sunsets over Pine Creek while enjoying sea breezes off Long Island Sound. Recently refurbished by White Birch Studios to offer comfortable living at every turn and at all levels. Step in and enjoy the open concept living/dining area, a spacious kitchen,wet bar, fireplace and dining space for 12+inside. Or you can dine alfresco-with patio dining for 8 just above the beach.A perfect space for entertaining large or small groups no matter what the weather is.The ultimate master suite on the third floor offers an escape with a beautiful remolded bath two sitting rooms and loft ,perfect for relaxing or home office. The large windows and views of the water are at every turn and offer the best panorama of Fairfield Beach. You will not be disappointed, every day a new experience at the waters edge and forever views across the Sound.This is the largest house for rent on Fairfield Beach and has parking for 4 cars. House comes with all linens and the best accouterments for a chef's kitchen. Offered annually at $144,000. start date 10/01/2020, academic rental at $90,000. Monthly options Oct-May $15,000 /month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2087 Fairfield Beach Road have any available units?
2087 Fairfield Beach Road has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2087 Fairfield Beach Road have?
Some of 2087 Fairfield Beach Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2087 Fairfield Beach Road currently offering any rent specials?
2087 Fairfield Beach Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2087 Fairfield Beach Road pet-friendly?
No, 2087 Fairfield Beach Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfield County.
Does 2087 Fairfield Beach Road offer parking?
Yes, 2087 Fairfield Beach Road offers parking.
Does 2087 Fairfield Beach Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2087 Fairfield Beach Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2087 Fairfield Beach Road have a pool?
No, 2087 Fairfield Beach Road does not have a pool.
Does 2087 Fairfield Beach Road have accessible units?
No, 2087 Fairfield Beach Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2087 Fairfield Beach Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2087 Fairfield Beach Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2087 Fairfield Beach Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2087 Fairfield Beach Road does not have units with air conditioning.
